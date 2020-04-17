What to stream while quarantined

By Tuesday Mahrle, May 2020 Issue.

We may not be able to frequent our favorite local movie theater but there is plenty to watch on the various streaming platforms available. Here are some highlights.

Netflix

Unorthodox — this four-part mini-series is based on Deborah Feldman’s book, Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots. Follow lead character Esther Shapiro (Shira Haas) as she flees the insular society of her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and an arranged marriage with little more than a passport and an envelope of money.

Disney Plus

Togo. In 1925, a diphtheria outbreak occurred, mainly affecting children. While the life-saving serum was slated to be flown into Nome, Alaska, weather proved the trip impossible. With every moment meaning life or death, musher Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) and his huskies braved nearly 700 miles in harsh conditions to save the small Alaskan town.

Amazon Prime

The Florida Project. From the lens of six-year-old Moonee, The Florida Project follows the lives of attendees of a budget motel over a single summer. Despite the difficult surroundings, the rebellious Moonie makes mischief and adventures wherever she goes with fellow kids at the motel.

Hulu

Parasite. This dark comedy thriller won five awards at the 92nd Academy Awards. It finally finds a home on Hulu in April. Watch as the Kim family slowly infiltrates the lives of the Parks in a story of the haves and have-nots. Director Bong Joon-ho has an additional film, Snowpiercer, on Netflix worth a watch.

HBO

(As our May issue comes out in mid-April, we wanted to note that for the month of April, HBO has opened multiple shows, movies and documentaries for free.)

Barry. Bill Hader stars as Barry Berkman, a depressed, low-rent hitman in this Emmy Award-winning dark comedy. Barry travels to Los Angeles to fulfill a hit on an aspiring actor but instead finds himself in an acting class Gene Cousineau played by Henry Winkler.