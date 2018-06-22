By Staff, July 2018 Issue.

What started out as Tucson’s horror-inspired drag concept in November 2015, has grown into a touring phenomenon that’s generating a diverse following throughout Arizona.

VAMP, created by Jenna DuMay, has evolved into an all-inclusive platform for performing. Which is how her go-go-boy-turned-drag husband Dixon DuMay became involved.

Echo caught up with the DuMays to find out more about “Tucson’s punk, queer, glam, drag show,” and here’s what they had to say.

Jenna DuMay

Echo: How do you define VAMP?

Jenna: I can only really put it how someone said it to me, ‘A one of a kind experience, you will never see the same show twice’ … It has transformed into something way bigger and better than I expected. The vibe grew with the entertainers, and audiences growing themselves.

Echo: How do you define drag?

Jenna: … I started drag in 2011, and drag is so different [today]. I was raised on hair, lashes, nails and a body was what defines drag. But I have realized that, ultimately, drag really is just anything that’s gender nonconforming.

Echo: What does the current cast bring to audiences that you don’t see in other shows?

Jenna: My current cast is different because of how diverse in background they [are] … people know my rule is that I want no Top 40. Which … everyone hated, but if you want to watch that style of drag, go somewhere that does it. I want you to come into a show where you learn new music and see something you have never seen before.

Echo: Is VAMP for all drag fans, or do you describe it a certain way when discussing the show’s identity?

Jenna: If you love drag in its entirety you will love VAMP … I find there to be a difference in the gay/queer communities and VAMP definitely falls in the middle and marries the two together well.

Echo: What do you say to people who don’t understand the non-illusionist performers of VAMP (i.e. cis-male performing as a cis-male)?

Jenna: Drag is limitless so when you start saying ‘No’ you really stop doing drag. How my performers identify isn’t a concern. The concern is making everyone feel welcome and they are the crucial reason VAMP is what it is today … all drag is valid anyone who says otherwise is probably close to retiring anyway.

Echo: Why are these performers important to VAMP’s identity?

Jenna: These performers we are discussing are VAMP’s Identity. Without them we would loose the authenticity.

Dixon DuMay

Echo: How do you describe Dixon’s style and persona?

Dixon: Dixon is my outlet to not take life so serious. I’m not a wild or loud personality. I’m not a diva of a queen. I may get a little flirty, a little handsy, and I may take your wallet, but it’s all for fun. My style is a mix of go-go boy from the ’80s meets Forever 21 – fairly queer, fairly naked, glitter in several orifices …

Echo: How do you define your style of drag?

Dixon: I’ve struggled to explain to people what my drag is because there aren’t many male performers and I don’t want to take away from the work that drag kings do. So, I just say I’m an entertainer …

Echo: How do you explain the non-illusionist performers of VAMP (i.e. cis-male performing as a cis-male)?

Dixon: I think that drag is, and should [continue] being, a counter-culture device. It was very against the norms to do drag not too long ago. Now drag is becoming mainstream and is being assimilated into, for a lack of a better term, heterosexual norm … Drag is so much more than that! It’s about creating change, disrupting the status quo, and questioning what reality is …

Echo: Why are these performers important to VAMP’s identity?

Dixon: Vamp only cares about one thing: can you be entertaining. When we say that we don’t care about gender or category of drag, we mean it. Having this spectrum of performers is important, otherwise we’re just like the 100 other shows …

Echo: Is VAMP for all drag fans, or do you describe it a certain way when discussing the show’s identity?

Dixon: VAMP is not for everyone, and for different reasons. Sometimes we get a bit gory and messy. Sometimes we blur gender a bit too much and that can shake a person’s marbles a little bit too hard. Sometimes we shotgun a beer on stage and then spray it into the audience (Jenna) and sometimes we tackle triggering topics like rape, suicide or abuse …

Echo: Why is important to have platforms that celebrate broader/non-traditional expression of queerness?

Dixon: For the children! Think of the children! But for real: My only hope is to gay it forward and hopefully make some young queerling feel a little less alone by giving a spectrum of artists and performers a space to give face …

