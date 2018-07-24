Courtesy of Millennial PR, July 24, 2018.

Relish, the ground-breaking motion picture backed by authentic actors, veteran producers and director, wraps post-production this week in Los Angeles and is now in search of a new distribution deal.

Led by trans breakout actor Tyler DiChiara, and directed by Justin Ward, Relish is none other than a modern day breakfast club, diving deep into sensitive subjects such as gender identity, mental health, anxiety, addiction, sexism and assault. The film tells the story of five teenage outcasts who escape a private treatment facility. Led by a rebellious transgender male (DiChiara), the group embarks on a wild, life-changing road trip – ultimately discovering they have a lot more in common than they ever imagined.

The movie is particularly timely given the current social climate, and the LGBTQ community couldn’t be happier with Scarlett Johansson’s decision to step down from her transgender role. By casting a genuine transgender actor in a lead role, Relish brings a level of authenticity to the heart-wrenching struggles and challenges faced by the transgender community today.

“I think trans people should have the opportunity to play trans people, just because we get so few opportunities to get hired as actors,” DiChiara said. “I love what Scarlett Johansson did. She gave the trans community a voice finally. She is helping us be seen. I also want to thank the trans community for standing up and speaking out. We need the trans youth – more now than ever – to see more of us in films, in professional careers, and doing things beyond negative stereotypes and projections. Relish is about inclusion and acceptance, and I am honored to have played a leading role in it.”

Relish is written and directed by the acclaimed Justin Ward, whose motion picture The Meanest Man in Texas garnered 13 official film festival selections, 30 award nominations and 19 wins prior to its 2018 release. MANM Productions’ Terry Nardozzi is on board as producer – her first feature film following her involvement with a string of Broadway productions.

“We did a nationwide search for a real transgender person and found DiChiara, who is a tremendous actor and human being,” Ward said. “At its core, this is a story about unity and acceptance, and the freedom to be yourself.”

Other Relish cast members include Mateus Ward (Murder in the First), Hana Hayes (Insidious: The Last Key), Rio Mangini (Bitch, Everything Sucks!), Chelsea Zhang (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) and James Morrison (24).

Produced by MANM Productions and Ohana Films, Inc., and co-produced by teenager Mateus Ward. Brad Wilson is the consulting producer, an award-winning veteran who has produced over 40 feature films and television projects and formerly operated Robert Duvall Productions.

For more information, follow Relish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.