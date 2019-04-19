The Past I Heard …







By Buddy Early, May 2019 Issue.

To celebrate Echo’s 30th birthday, this year I will be catching up with some of Arizona’s LGBT personalities from past and present to revisit the people, places and events that helped shape our community.

It’s pretty well-established that drag queens are some of our community’s greatest historians and storytellers. Many seem to have an iron-clad memory and are not shy about regaling their audiences with stories of how things used to be.

The first time I met Pussy LeHoot (who sometimes goes by Kevin McSweeney) was at one of her shows at the 307 Lounge in the late 90s. The circumstances are a blur, but I can tell you that several of us ended up at a sketchy motel along the I-17 corridor for an after-hours party. We were, as we say, in our cups, and Pussy eventually began to throw out names of performers and bars of which I was unfamiliar.

With the passing of the legendary Miss Ebony in 2013, Pussy has become the de facto oral historian of all things drag-related in Phoenix.

Pussy LeHoot as Carlotta Sales in the mid-’80s.

Soon to celebrate 40 years in show business — in her first talent show in 1979, her Dolly Parton was runner-up to eventual good friend Penelope Poupe’, who performed Frank-N-Furter from The Rocky Horror Show — Pussy is the last remaining performer from the era that shaped Phoenix drag. The other entertainers she twirled with in the early 1980s have all either died or retired, she told me matter-of-factly.

“A lot of them were forced into retirement because they just didn’t age well,” she said.

Somehow, through the changing drag landscape, including trends in music and fashion, through bar closings and hard times, through the AIDS crisis and the fight for equality, Pussy has remained a fixture on Valley stages. She has witnessed hundreds of queens come and go, countless feuds, stunts, wig-snatchings and run-of-the-mill dramatics. But it was those shows in the 80s, what I’ve often heard people describe as the hey-day of Phoenix drag, that I was most curious about when I sat down with Pussy in early April.

“It was just so much fun,” she remembered. “People would just go crazy for the numbers.”

The show pay was not very good, and neither were the tips. But the queens were not in it for the money; they were entertainers. Stage time was valued, and certainly nobody complained about having to perform too often.

“I would have done if for free. I was just so excited.”

“Every night was amazing because I was just so happy to be getting into drag,” said Pussy, recalling that the style then was very “draggy.” Gowns, feathers, dusters, bottom lashes and giant jewelry were the norm. While over the years more and more drags queens have gotten away with wearing street clothes on stage, Pussy still likes to feature old-school glamour. And why not? She’s put in the work.

Humble Beginnings

At age 17 Pussy drove down from Flagstaff to watch her first drag show. It was 1978, and the show at Casa de Roma at 16th Street and Indian School Road starred local favorites Joanne, Charlene Champagne, Miss Ebony and Woo Woo, as well as traveling queen (and Donna Summer look-alike) Carmen del Rio.

“I went back to Flagstaff and I was obsessed. I thought ‘this is what I want to do.’”

Yes, she lost that aforementioned talent show when she returned the next summer, but determination brought her back in 1980 and she won. Shortly after, she graduated beauty school in Flagstaff and moved to Phoenix that same day. Tish Tanner, who ran the gig at Harpo’s at 1st Avenue and McDowell Road, and who’d become Pussy’s drag mother, rolled the dice and put her in the show alongside regular cast members Tamara and Nikki Alexander.

“There wasn’t really room in the budget so Tish cut Nikki’s pay.” The two of them would split $50. That was for two night’s work.

If you’ve come to know Pussy over the years as a queen with flawless makeup skills you might be surprised to learn she got her first tutorial from Tish: “The Clown Princess of the Southwest.” That meant a layer of clown white all over the face, a layer of Max Factor Pancake, and then Pan Stick. “You were like an inch deep,” she told me through laughter. “I finally realized this is ridiculous!”

Pussy LeHoot.

(Plenty of other lessons she learned from Tish stuck, however. When the name Pussy LeHoot appeared in the AZ Gay News, Tish told her she couldn’t change her name “now that it’s in print.” If not for that Shamoo’s ad cementing matters, which she said was her greatest moment, she probably would’ve changed her name to something more “fish.” Mother was definitely right, saving us from knowing Pussy as an Ashley, Teresa, Vivian or Kimberly.)

When Harpo’s closed, the cast scattered to places like Shamoo’s at 24th Street and Thomas Road and Sammy’s Steakhouse at 20th Street and McDowell. Pussy ran the spotlight at Shamoo’s until some queen got fired and she was elevated to the cast. One particular night, when showrunner Joanne needed to stall, Pussy was handed a microphone and the rest is herstory.

“The crowd lived,” if she does say so herself.

Perhaps that was the night glamour met comedy, which has been Pussy’s trademark persona now for nearly four decades. She quickly developed a persona that included her comedy as well as numbers from Better Midler and Dolly Parton and other country artists, aiding her in snagging regular work in a town where there were only 10-15 relevant queens but few spotlights to be found.

“There was a small (drag) community … but (we) were all pretty tight.”

Tish, Joanne, Penelope, Ebony, Cissy Goldberg, Misty McCrae, Moosala, Lady Cassondra and Tamara — “she was the hottest thing going”— are queens Pussy has fond memories of performing with. The crowds were great, she said, even if the tips were not. Other bars and other queens eventually entered the scene: Bullwinkle’s and 307; Devina and Melissa Lorence. Then in the 1990s it was Wink’s and Foster’s, Celia Putty and Barbra Seville. Drag was becoming more sought-after, although the magic of that hey-day would not exactly be recaptured.

Community Growing Pains

The entertainment industry was hit hard by the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, and the drag scene was unquestionably no different. Many of the performers of the era smiled through their illness and danced through their pain. Lives and careers were cut short. The social scene in general was severely impacted, as people would routinely show up to the bars to find out who passed the previous week.

“I was actually at Shamoo’s when I first heard (of the disease),” said Pussy. “Before that we were doing benefits for Muscular Dystrophy.”

Everything changed.

“The little newspaper we had was, like, 3-4 pages of obituaries every two weeks.”

Pussy marveled at how she made it through the era safely. But if it wasn’t a deadly disease threatening the community it was something else, either external dangers or internal strife.

“Bars didn’t have their names on the outside and most of the entrances were in the rear,” said Pussy, pointing to the threat of hate crimes before they were even called such. While people felt safe inside establishments, the gay bars were not always in the safest neighborhoods. The East McDowell Corridor was dotted with gay bars; the area was the same then as it is now. And the 307 Lounge and Cruisin’ Central were in or near what we now call the trendy Roosevelt Row, an area that at that time was ground zero for drugs, prostitution and crime.

“It was a rough place,” Pussy said of 307, but people looked out for their brothers. She told me a heartwarming story about gay hustlers who, not being able to secure dates for the night, would come to the bar and have a drag queen give them shelter until morning.

“Tish said she could always count on getting her refrigerator cleaned out.”

The discord from within was often just as troubling as outside dangers.

“The community was very segregated,” she recalled.

There were men’s bars and women’s bars, and more often than not those bars were not welcoming to everyone. Pussy cited instances where she was kicked out of Incognito for being a man and escorted out of the Bum Steer for being a drag queen. “But every bar, even if they talked bad about drag, we’d be the first they call for a benefit, or because they want to draw a crowd.”

So, some things have not changed.

No Slowing Down

These days Pussy rarely strays from her home bar of Charlie’s, where she has been the diva-in-residence for nearly two decades. While it was not in her initial plan to be doing this all these years later, she says she has no intention of retiring. Cutting back on traditional drag shows has allowed her to move into the stand-up comedy arena. She’s already performed at comedy venues around Phoenix and southern California to great receptions, giving her the courage and motivation to pursue it further. Her June 14 set at CB Live at Desert Ridge Marketplace will be filmed and — she hopes — will lead to her own Netflix special.

Never accuse Pussy LeHoot of being stuck in the past. Sure, she might still perform Linda Ronstadt and Juice Newton (“Angel of the Morning” will forever be my request), but you don’t hang around in the business without evolving and keeping audiences entertained. The focus on stand-up comedy, a craft that can be brutally discouraging and where success takes patience, is proof that she is not leaving the game any time soon.

“Either you go on RuPaul, or you make your own,” she said. “I figured I’d have better luck at this than going on RuPaul. I don’t have enough tattoos.”





