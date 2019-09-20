The Past I Heard …

By Buddy Early, October 2019 Issue.

Janus Theatre was theater for gays (and everyone else)

To celebrate Echo’s 30th birthday, this year I will be catching up with some of Arizona’s LGBT personalities from past and present to revisit the people, places and events that helped shape our community.

If you want to get an earful of Phoenix gay history, plant the seed with Steve Schemmel.

He own tons of memories — tangible and intangible — and would be more than happy to share them with you. (I’ve mentioned Steve a few times in this column, along with Miss Ebony, as someone who has educated me on our past.) Steve was out before I was born, and I don’t know a whole lot of people who fit that bill.

I originally met Steve when we both worked at this magazine — me as the assistant editor and then the managing editor, and Steve as the sales manager. We worked together starting in 2000 all the way through 2007. He was also an esteemed member of the Valley’s leather scene. But Steve’s most memorable role in the story of our community was as founder of Janus Theater, the Valley’s gay theater company that existed from 1979 to 1987.

I hooked up with Steve at First Watch in August to talk about Janus. We sat down and he promptly handed me a five-page single-spaced history of the company … and his theatrical resume. If you know Steve, you’re chuckling right now. To say that he is still proud of Janus is an understatement. But why shouldn’t he be proud? Their accomplishments and mere existence during that time were pretty impressive.

In the late 1970s a childhood friend and New York City roommate from two decades earlier, Bud Guiles, had enlisted Steve’s help with a production of three gay one-act plays for the Dignity-Phoenix Chapter. (Dignity, to be brief, is an LGBT Catholic organization.) Despite the struggle to find rehearsal space and death threats, the show went on. Opening Night began with Steve as the only actor in a 40-minute play titled … wait for it … One Person. According to Steve, the response to the one-acts was overwhelming.

“Newspaper critics from Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe raved,” he said. “Mesa and Glendale declined review invitations.”

The buzz created from the show led Steve to pitch the idea of “theater for gays.” That is, in fact, what they called this new troupe. However, a church that had offered rehearsal space declined to take a check from a troupe called Theater For Gays. So, the name was changed. And Janus Theater was born.

The name was chosen from Roman mythology; he was the god of beginnings and transition.

“His temple had no doors, remaining open at all times to anyone wishing to enter, stay as long as they wanted and able to leave when they were ready,” Steve said. Furthermore, “Janus is the god with two faces, also the symbol of theater: comedy and tragedy.”

Despite loyal audiences, it was not an easy path being a “gay” theater company if ultra-conservative Arizona. Steve remembers receiving arson and death threats, since his home phone number served as the box office. And the PO Box the theater rented regularly housed similar notes. Concerns raised with the local police were met with a scoff and, according to Steve,” Whaddya expect? Bunch of fucking faggots.”

The cast of Janus Theater’s The Boys in the Band.

Nevertheless, they persisted.

Support came from elsewhere, even as threats continued. Local theater legend Helen K. Mason was a huge advocate, and in the early days reached out to offer performance space on behalf of Phoenix’s Black Theatre Troupe. “You boys come on over,” she told Steve. “We’re both fighting against discrimination and for acceptance. Let’s help each other.”

And then-Arizona Governor Brice Babbitt even sent a formal letter to welcome Janus to the downtown community when it moved into its own building at 3rd Avenue & Moreland Street.

Over its eight-year existence Janus Theater produced a number of popular gay plays in front of packed crowds. And, as Steve pointed out to me multiple times, they did not limit themselves to entirely gay-themed shows or gay actors.

“We felt that if gays complain they are discriminated against, how then can we practice discrimination ourselves?”

The productions included Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Boy Meets Boy, Orphans, The Boys in the Band, Fifth of July, Merrily We Roll Along, The Ritz, Bent, The Women, Torch Song Trilogy, Bus Stop, and The Bad Seed, among many others.

As personal all-time favorite of mine, As Is, the brilliant AIDS play by William Hoffman, premiered at Janus only six days after the Tony-winning production closed on Broadway. Lanford Wilson, Terrence McNally, Harvey Fierstein, David Rabe, Edward Albee, Martin Sherman — they were all among the hottest playwrights of the day, and Janus got the rights to produce all of them.

“I don’t recall a near-empty house,” said Steve.

Bud Guiles eventually relocated to san Francisco after a seventh and final attempt to resign from Janus. In 1986, Steve relocated to Los Angeles and, less than a year later, Janus was no more. The company’s home theater, which had previously been a Mormon church, ultimately became home to Great Arizona Puppet Theater in 1996 after it has fallen into disrepair. Steve returned to Arizona in 2000 and Bud passed away in 2006.

Steve laments the closing of Janus, and wonders what might have been. It could still be operating, he believes, if it weren’t for this mismanagement that occurred after he left.

Ok, “mismanagement” is my word. According to Steve, someone who had been trusted to run the troupe embezzled the funds; both bank accounts (a sizable general fund and a growing building fund) were cleaned out.

Even more than three decades letter, Steve firmly believes Janus could’ve continued and thrived.

“I’ve been wondering for years why no one is doing gay theater here.”

I reminded him that “gay theater” has now gone mainstream, and a number of local companies are, in fact, producing gay-themed shows (what we would now call queer themed shows, I suppose) and/or shows that appeal to that audience.

To paraphrase Steve: it’s not the same. “Looking at the whole (current) season, there is no specifically gay theater.” And he’s right. I can go through the calendar and find a number of shows that fill that niche, but Steve is referring to the lack of a singular company producing those shows. He thinks there’s a market.

“Buddy, I never expected an audience back then,” he replied when I asked if such a company will still sell out shows. “This was still when cops used to wait outside (gay) bars. Of course there would be an audience now.”

As I mentioned, Steve is an encyclopedia of memories, and we sat and talked about all kinds of things: the state of American theater and how he can’t find shows on Broadway that he wants to see; the history of movies (which, admittedly, is a topic I forced on him); his adventures as a young man in Hollywood in the 1950s; how his grandmother told him to leave her home in Atlantic City and go see his mother in Philadelphia, where he was told to go back to Atlantic City and pack because his grandmother wanted him out of her home; off-the-record conversations about certain people in this town; and his rather one-sided feud with Andy Griffith.

Back at Steve Schemmel’s central Phoenix home, we went through his memorabilia room, which is chock-full of framed photos (of himself, fellow theater brethren, and celebrities), photos albums, plaques and awards. It’s a 10×10 museum of Phoenix’s gay theater company of yesteryear.

Not for nothing, but I think it would be cool if Janus Theater still existed.