The Past I Heard …

By Buddy Early, September 2019 Issue.

To celebrate Echo’s 30th birthday, this year I will be catching up with some of Arizona’s LGBT personalities from past and present to revisit the people, places and events that helped shape our community.

After a more than two-decade absence, the Imperial Court of Arizona made a comeback in 2005.

I was somewhat familiar with the Court system, as a few of my elders had told me about it, but in all honesty, I never “got” it. I only knew it was a bunch of do-gooders who like to dress up in regal costumes and give each other long titles. Eventually, I realized: it’s do-gooders! Playing dress-up! And assigning themselves roles!

Obviously, it’s much more than that. But once I started thinking of it as cosplay (which, admittedly, I don’t really “get” either) it made a lot more sense. And you’d be hard-pressed to find an LGBT community group that raises more money for great causes than the Court.

Robert “Robin” Price, known affectionately by other Court members as Rockin’ Robin, holds the esteemed title of Emperor I of the Imperial Court de Phoenix. He was coronated along with his Empress, Adrian Raintree, in 1975. At the time the International Court system had been thriving for several years, and Robin was good friends with its founder, Jose Sarria, during the time he lived in the Bay Area and had even worn the title of Crown Prince. Robin saw a need for a chapter in Phoenix in the early 70s, particularly as a force to battle law enforcement raids of gays bars that had become common. The then-Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Blubaum had a hard-on for busting up social gatherings of our community.

“He was a complete asshole,” Robin told me. “He wanted to get all the fairies out of Maricopa County.”

Robin and his partner at the time, who were both well-known fixtures of the Phoenix gay social scene, had stumbled upon a raid of a downtown bar one early morning. The duo arrived just as police were beating the shit out of a visitor from Palm Springs, a twink wearing hot pants and a t-shirt tied around his neck like an ascot. The young man’s older partner, an important muckety-muck, promptly called a high-priced attorney who got a dismissal of all charges and a rebuking of the sheriff by the judge. This raid and others were a catalyst for the Valley’s gay community to organize. Part of that effort led to the introduction of the Court.

Robin agreed to sit down with me in July to tell some stories of the original version of the Court. And then he agreed to sit down with me again a week later. (In fairness, I was warned he can and does talk a lot.) At 86, he’s slow to get around, aided by a walker necessitated by Post-Polio Syndrome. But his mind is sharp as a tack, his memory iron-clad, and his vocabulary impressive. He also appears to have not lost any of his charm that has made him popular in gay bars since the early 1950s.

“The only community per se (in Phoenix) was the bar crowd,” Robin confirmed. Not only did he recognize that notorious division between gay men and lesbians, but most of the vocal activists “went on tv demanding things” and he felt that was not the way for the community to achieve progress.

The Imperial Court of Arizona was officially organized on June 28, 1975. Despite their previous court involvement in other cities, Robin and Adrian Raintree each had competition from four aspirants. The ball, which was attended by a packed crowd at the Desert Hills Resort Hotel, was titled “The Unification of the Community” and culminated in the crowning of Robin and Adrian and Emperor I and Empress I. According to the community’s magazine of the time, The Post, the highlight of the night was the singing of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by female impersonator Lady Shana. Robin called it one of the most memorable nights of his life and a turning point for the community.

The Post wrote:

“People should be proud of this accomplishment; it brings us out of the Dark Ages and into a reality. With the new unity of the bars, the bath, the church, GPA, The Imperial Court, and this magazine we are joining hands together to show the world we can do it! God bless you all and work with all. THE BEGINNING?”

In the pre-AIDS days, the Imperial Court existed to raise funds for individuals in all kinds of need. Gays and lesbians were incredibly impacted by the nation’s high unemployment, and while more and more gay people were coming out, many found themselves without familial support. At the time, Robin and Adrian controlled the Court’s accounts and were responsible for dispersing funds to those who needed help. According to Robin, the calls would come at all hours — usually to his phone since Adrian gave out his number to everyone.

“A gay couple had their house burned down by neighbors who didn’t like the queers,” he recalled.

“We had a fundraiser at one of the bars on 7th Street. It was to start at 8 p.m. and go until midnight. … We raised $1,600 that night for that couple. (People stayed) after they stopped serving alcohol, and we didn’t get out of there until 2.”

Most outsiders know the Court for its long titles bestowed on members, or for the over-the-top royal costumes worn at events. But Robin confessed that he never had much interest in all that pomp and circumstance. During the time I met with him, in fact, he referred to the Investiture — the annual ceremony at which titles are conferred — as The Inquisition about a half dozen times.

“(Dressing up) is fun,” he said. “But the reason we are here is to give back to the community.”

Even after the Court dissolved Robin remained active in community fundraising. And when the Imperial Court of Arizona returned in 2006, it was only natural that Rockin’ Robin would be asked to play a role. When he showed up to their inaugural events that year, he had the red carpet rolled out … literally. Even talking about it now he seems amazed at how he was treated like true royalty.

“I’m history for them,” he said.

These days Robin still attends all the meetings and maintains full voting responsibility. He certainly keeps busier than most 86-year-olds. And don’t make the mistake of asking him when he gave up his role in the Valley’s gay social scene. He says he hasn’t yet. He would be out and about more often if it weren’t for one particular Saturday afternoon in the last decade. (He doesn’t remember exactly when.)

Robin had been at a meeting of Los Amigos Del Sol, another social and volunteer group he has been participating in for decades, after which he and a few others took to bar-hopping. Bunkhouse was followed by Kobalt, followed by Apollo’s. While leaving the last bar to get into a cab, Robin tripped and face-planted onto the patio.

Needless to say, he had to cut back on the partying after that day. But he refuses to become a shut-in. Robin’s active role in the gay community’s social scene has been consistent since those days in 1951 when he would sneak off to Market Street after school to look at the sailors. As long as the Court is around, Robin will be a presence. And given the success of the Court, that means Robin will be around for some time.