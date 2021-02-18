The LGBTQ Storytelling Project is ready for March

The LGBTQ Storytelling Project is a collaboration with the city of Phoenix, South Mountain Community College (SMCC) Storytelling Institute, and the Arizona LGBT+ History Project.

Through March, enjoy a series of virtual storytelling circles and workshops that explore and share the LGBTQ experience.

The circles are structured online experiences to guide you in the development of a story, while the workshops help guide you in the development of a story.

The events are led by Marshall Shore, the Hip Historian, and Dr. Bev Poellnitz. Liz Warren who co-founded SMCC’s Storytelling Institute is also part of these regular programs.

Shore tells us why this series is so important to their team and to the community. “Much of our LGBTQ history survives as stories told among friends,” he says. “This is an opportunity to hear others and share your own stories.” Shore adds that all are welcome and that diversity is a top priority for this event and its facilitators.

Click here for information and to register.