Summer Staycations

By Michelle Talsma Everson, May 2019 Issue.

While summer doesn’t officially start until June, here in Phoenix, we all know it started once temps hit triple digits. One way to escape — or embrace — the heat is to book yourself a local staycation. (It’s like a vacation, but without the added expenses and packing.)

We reached out to several area hotels and resorts to ask what they offered up to locals this summer, and below are some of our favorite finds. Of course, this list isn’t exhaustive of resorts in the area, but we hope it’s a step in the right direction for you to find some relaxation this summer.

CIVANA

37220 Mule Train Road, Carefree

civanacarefree.com

By Lisa Diederich Photography.

CIVANA recently made its debut as the first sustainable wellness resort to open in the Valley. The resort emerged from a multi-million-dollar renovation of its public spaces, 184 rooms, dining outlets, and the conversion of meeting spaces into state-of-the-art fitness, yoga, energy, movement, and enrichment studios. The project is an adaptive re-use of an existing resort (formerly known as Carefree Resort & Conference Center), incorporating a natural design palette and materials, while improving energy efficiency and the introduction of solar energy in its new spa building. This summer, if you book two nights, CIVANA will throw in a third night for free.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale

scottsdaleprincess.com

One of the Valley’s most popular resorts is now offering the Superhero Summer vacation package, which starts from $189 per night. Guests who book this package will also receive a $50 daily resort credit available for use toward dining or spa, a superhero backpack with two superhero water bottles and superhero power boosts provided by Pedialyte. This package also includes a $10 donation to Cox Charities benefiting LoveUp, Boys and Girls Club, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and more. This deal is available through September 2.

Hilton Sedona Resort

90 Ridge Trail Drive, Sedona

hiltonsedonaresort.com

Escape the Phoenix heat and head up to Sedona’s upscale adventure resort. Take advantage of seasonal specials when you book the Leisure Escapes package and receive a $50 daily credit for every night of your stay. A wealth of amenities and seasonal specials are available, including happy hour specials, live music, Sunrise Yoga, wine and spirit tastings and a full calendar of fitness and wellness activities.

The Phoenician

6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale

thephoenician.com/summer

J&G Steakhouse at The Phoenician; courtesy of the resort.

This year, The Phoenician presents “Fire & Ice,” a variety of hot offers and activities to ensure a really cool summer. These deals include special room offers, distinct menus and prices at three of the resort’s restaurants, and specials at the spa and golf course. Our favorite? Their upcoming “Fire & Ice” themed games, including poolside fire performances. There will also be unique festivities for Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day weekends.

Moxy Hotel

1333 S. Rural Road, Tempe

moxy-hotels.marriott.com/en/hotels/tempe

Courtesy of Moxy Hotel.

Hip, chic and a place for fun. Enjoy a poolside staycation at Moxy Hotel in Tempe from Memorial Day to Labor Day, complete with a cabana, a bucket of beer, $50 in food credit and a late 2 p.m. checkout, all for a rate of $89. Moxy Hotel just opened its doors this spring.

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa

4949 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale

OmniMontelucia.com

Courtesy of Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa.

When the summer heat descends on the desert, locals can look no further than Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia for a cool and luxurious escape. This summer’s deals include the Fee-Free Summer Getaway where rooms start at $135 on select days with no added parking or resort fees ($61 nightly savings). There’s also Sunsational Sunday: arrive on a Sunday and receive a 10% discount for a one-night stay, 20% discount for two nights or 30% discount for three to five nights off the best flexible rate. And, if you use the Girls Getaway package, you receive 15% off all Joya Spa, dining and retail purchases plus a complimentary fitness class and welcome champagne.

Mountain Shadows

5445 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley

mountainshadows.com

Mountain Shadows by Dave Sansom Photography.

Locals can sit back, relax and save this summer season with a fee-free stay starting at $119 nightly on select dates, with a waived resort fee and complimentary parking. Applicable to stays between May 27 and September 30. While you’re at it, take a swing at golf on The Short Course with the Summer Unlimited Golf Package for $299 with a $5 charge per round after 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Afterwards, cool down by the Citizens Club Pool in a private cabana for the ultimate poolside retreat. Savor the specially curated menus of rosés from around the world, available by the glass or bottle, and imbibe colorful cocktails, frozen concoctions and light poolside fare.

Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort

11111 N. 7th St., Phoenix

tapatiocliffshilton.com

Tap into summer fun at the remodeled, all-suite Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort! Enjoy eight refreshing pools and a full calendar of events and activities including dive-in movies, Wildlife World Zoo visits, poolside games, summer dining specials and much more. In celebration of Hilton’s 100-year anniversary, Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs will be offering a special summer rate from $100 per night, per suite with booking code “OX.”

Hotel Valley Ho

6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale

The iconic Hotel Valley Ho in historic Old Town Scottsdale is turning up the heat with staycation deals and plenty of cool craft cocktails. Make the most of your stay with the Stay2Play Package, including an arrival amenity, welcome drinks, complimentary parking, $20 in nightly resort credit and a complimentary room upgrade upon arrival (based on availability). Starting from $129 nightly, it is available for stays from May 27 to September 30. Keep the staycation going and take advantage of the Stay Two, Get the Third Night Free Deal, also valid for stays from May 27 to September 30.