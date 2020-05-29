Smithsonian Pride Alliance announces “PROJECT PRIDE”

The Smithsonian Pride Alliance, whose membership spans all of the Institution’s 19 museums, 21 libraries, nine research centers, and the National Zoo, will kick off “Pride month for all” with PROJECT PRIDE, a virtual concert and digital time-capsule celebration of LGBTQ+ heritage, culture, and history featuring LGBTQ+ musicians, artists, and allies, as well as highlights from the Smithsonian collections.

PROJECT PRIDE premieres on YouTube Sunday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET. The program will be hosted by NPR’s Ari Shapiro and will feature LGBTQ+ artists from across the world, currently including (in alphabetical order): Alex the Astronaut, Big Freedia, Bright Light Bright Light, Cameron Esposito, Claud, Dorian Electra, Girl in Red, Indigo Girls, Jake Shears, Joy Oladokun, Kat Cunning, Madame Gandhi, mxmtoon, Nakhane, Pabllo Vittar, Pet Shop Boys, Roxane Gay, Rufus Wainwright, SOKO, Tig Notaro & Stephanie Allynne, Tunde Olaniran, VINCINT and more.

The program will be rounded out with visuals of LGBTQ+-related artifacts and stories from Smithsonian representatives. Participating Smithsonian museums include the Smithsonian American Art Museum; National Museum of American History; National Air and Space Museum; Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum; National Museum of African American History and Culture; and the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

The broadcast is free and open to the public online, please RSVP.