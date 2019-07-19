Rescue Roundup

By Tom Reardon, August 2019

Lucky Dog Rescue

4400 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste. 9-319, in Scottsdale (mail only)

luckydogrescue.org

This all-volunteer, non-profit facility specializes in rescuing dogs off of euthanasia lists and providing them with any needed medical care while looking for foster or forever homes. Any and all funds raised go directly to the dogs and their care which makes Lucky Dog Rescue an excellent option for those looking to support an amazing operation. Dr. Darren Wright of Kaibab Animal Hospital is a veterinarian partner to Lucky Dog and provides his care pro bono.

2nd Chance Dog Rescue

Queen Creek, AZ

2ndchance.rescuegroups.org

2nd Chance Dog Rescue saves dogs that otherwise would be left on the streets to fend for themselves or brought to the pound and most likely placed on their euthanasia list. On their website they share that their “dogs are extremely loving and deserve a place to call home.” 2nd Chance is a non-profit shelter that helps dogs restore their faith in humanity.

Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA

25 N. 40th St., in Phoenix

aawl.org

The largest and oldest “no kill” shelter in the state, Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) has been faithfully serving animals in Maricopa County since 1971, when it was founded by a group led by Amanda Blake (“Miss Kitty” on TV’s Gunsmoke). AAWL provides shelter to cats and dogs until they are adopted to a forever family. All pets are spayed and/or neutered and have been provided with medical care while sheltered.

Home Fur Good

10220 N. 32nd St., Phoenix

homefurgood.org

The staff and volunteers at North Valley non-profit Home ‘Fur’ Good provide cats and dogs with a clean and comfortable place to sleep, nutritious food to eat, excellent medical care, daily exercise, and an overdose of love and affection. They work very hard to find each animal a ‘fur’ever home that best meets the animal’s needs, as well as the prospective adopter’s needs. Home Fur Good has dental and vaccination clinics available to pet owners at reasonable rates to meet any pet parent’s budget.

Arizona Small Dog Rescue

1102 W. Hatcher Road, Phoenix

azsmalldog.org

Arizona Small Dog Rescue (ASDR) provides shelter to dogs under 20 lbs. who are being surrendered by their owners, as well as on euthanasia lists from other shelters when space is available. The non-profit organization is supported completely by volunteers and provides medical care for all animals prior to re-homing. Adoption fees are on a sliding scale at ASDR due to the care involved with sheltering the dogs.

4 Paws Rescue Inc.

10807 N. 96th Ave. #1, Peoria

4pawsrescue.org

Established in 1996 in Youngtown, 4 Paws Rescue Inc. is a cat-only shelter serving the Northwest valley. There are multiple locations, which are easily available on the website, for this non-profit, volunteer-led shelter whose mission is to find a home for unwanted kittens and cats. The adoption fees are set at $125, but this includes any applicable medical services that have been provided to your new kitty before adoption.

Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

323 S. Hardy Drive, Tempe

lostourhome.org

Founded in 2008 during the housing crisis, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue was created to provide some help and relief to cats and dogs impacted by thousands of Phoenix area citizens who lost their homes. The shelter has been able to find homes for 99% of the animals they have served over the past two years and offer families who may be in transition between homes a place to house their pets until they get re-established.

Healing Hearts Animal Rescue

6715 E. Peak View Road, Cave Creek

healingheartsaz.org

Healing Hearts Animal Rescue takes in unwanted and abused animals of all shapes and sizes. Horses, pigs, goats, llamas, sheep, and cows can all find a home at Healing Hearts until they are adopted from this “no kill” shelter. This unique shelter has educational programs for children and opportunities to volunteer, sponsor animals, and donate unwanted cars, boats, and trailers, as well.

Fearless Kitty Cat Rescue

16832 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills

fearlesskittyrescue.org

Fearless Kitty Cat Rescue was founded because of a fearless kitty and their mission revolves around the idea that all cats deserve to hold their heads up high. They strive to place cats in loving, responsible homes and each of their cats up for adoption have received all of the medical treatment they need while in the shelter’s care. Created by two friends in 2012, Fearless Kitty is truly fearless when it comes to achieving their goals.

Sun Valley Animal Shelter

7150 N. 110th Ave., Glendale

sunvalleypets.org

Founded in 1991 by a group of Sun City residents, Sun Valley Animal Shelter was formed to give cats and dogs who were abandoned or at risk of being euthanized a new chance at having a loving family. The organization provides shelter to these animals, medical care, and helps create a win-win adoption process. Sun Valley is able to home over 70 cats and dogs at any given time.