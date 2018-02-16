The Community Crown

The Miss and Mister Phoenix Pride Pageant is a community event supported by local community organizations and numerous female and male illusionists. As a recipient of the title Miss or Mister Phoenix Pride, the winners will become the faces of the Phoenix Pride organization during their reign. Part of their duties as titleholders is to promote pride in our community, state and country, portray role model qualities with integrity and dignity at all times and raise awareness of the Phoenix Pride Scholarship Program. Source: Phoenix Pride.

The 2018 Miss and Mister Phoenix Pride Pageant will take place at 4 p.m. March 18 (doors open at 3 p.m.) at The DoubleTree by Hilton Tempe’s Fiesta Ballroom, 2100 S. Priest Drive, in Tempe. For tickets, visit phoenixpride.org/events/pageant-royalty/miss-mister-phoenix-gay-pride.

But first, let’s meet this year’s contestants.

Kristofer V. Lee, Mister Phoenix Pride 2017

Eva Angelica Stratton, Miss Phoenix Pride 2017

Mister and Miss Phoenix Pride 2017 Kristofer V. Lee and Eva Angelica Stratton are proud to introduce the 20 contestants vying for the titles of Mister and Miss Phoenix Pride 2018.

Javier Flores, Mr. Arizona Drag 2018

Originally from Santa Ana, Calif., Javier Flores has been performing on stage for about two years. Being part of Phoenix Pride has been a wonderful experience that he credits with giving him the strength, courage and confidence he now possesses.

Roman Holiday, Mr. Imperial Pride 2018

Roman Holiday began dancing and performing at age 13 and has since performed in Arizona, California and New York. Roman has previously captured the titles of Mr. Apollos, Mr. Twisted Peacock, and he is grateful for this journey with the Phoenix Pride organization.

Carrington Hall-Dubois, Mr. BS West 2018

Carrington Hall-Dubois (aka Daniel Eckstrom) is no stranger to the community as he has been the promoter for the award-winning Miss Gay Arizona America pageant for 11 years. His passion for the community, education and fundraising is what led him on the journey to the title of Mr. Phoenix Pride.

DJ Image, Mr. Charlie’s 2018

DJ Image (aka Miguel Rodriguez) is a member of the Men of Charlie’s, a nonprofit organization, and is one of Charlie’s house DJs. This is his first time competing for the title of Mr. Phoenix Pride. He would like to thank Charlie’s, as well as his team that has helped him bring his package together for his first competition.

Ish, Mr. Karamba 2018

Ish has been performing since 2010 and has captured various titles, including Mr. Arizona Entertainer of the Year 2015, Mr. Gay West Coast USofA 2012 and Mr. Gay Arizona USofA 2011. Ish is excited to be part of the Phoenix Pride organization and sends the other contestants best wishes!

J Krawford, Mr. Krazzy Latinos 2018

J Krawford (Andres Jesus Avila) has been performing in the community as a male entertainer for five years. Thus far, he is Arizona’s only biological male live singer. This is his third year competing for the title of Mr. Phoenix Pride and he want to wish all contestants the best of luck.

Cruz Daniels, Mr. Club Volt 2018

When Cruz (aka Robbie Fields) is not working at one•n•ten, you can find him on the dance floor. Cruz has trained in dance since the age of 8, and holds various titles, including Mr. Rocky Mountain Shining Star 2017. He is excited to join the Phoenix Pride team and work with everyone involved.

Blake Riley, Mr. Stacy’s 2018

Blake Riley (aka Cameron Foley) is a 25-year-old performer originally from Los Angeles. He’s been performing for about two years and Mr. Stacy’s Pride 2018 is the first title he has achieved. He’s very honored to be the first Mr. Stacy’s and very excited to begin his Phoenix Pride journey.

Valentina Knowles, Miss Arizona Drag 2018

Valentina loves her community and her heritage – and loves combining the two to bring you spicy Latina drag. Phoenix has given her family, friends and a platform to not only entertain, but to actually make a difference in both the LGBTQ and Latin communities.

Mya McKenzie, Miss BS West 2018

Mya a native of Arizona has been an active member in pageants and fundraising since 2006. To her, being Miss Phoenix Pride 2018 would be an amazing honor and opportunity to represent and be a voice for our community during one of the most volatile times in our country.

Alexus Montoya, Miss Imperial Pride 2018

After working to bring the leather and drag communities closer together her first year as a titleholder, Alexus is taking her second shot at becoming the next Miss Phoenix Pride. Alexus donates her time to “IGNITE Your Status” and was named Lady of the Imperial Court of Arizona’s Reign XII.

Aubrey Ghalichi, Miss Karamba 2018

Aubrey considers herself a glamorous and fashionable queen who is a perfectionist when it comes to being on stage. She’s humble, down-to-earth, she loves makeup and makes all her own costumes. She’s very involved in the community and is always ready to help in any way possible. She’s been performing for about five years and has holds the titles of Miss AQUA 2015 and Miss Arizona Drag 2016. Aubrey is excited to be competing, and hopefully being your next Miss Phoenix Pride, and wish the best of luck to all contestants.

Charmaine Honeywell, Miss Kobalt 2018

Charmaine’s very active in the community and she’s very excited to be back in the Phoenix Pride Pageant system representing Kobalt. She is also part of the Imperial Court of Arizona and she loves to help whenever she can with other organizations.

Naomi Glam DeMornay, Miss Club Volt 2018

Naomi Glam DeMornay hold the titles of Miss Karambas Drag Diva 2017 and Miss Cash 2017 and is excited to be running for the title of Miss Phoenix Pride. She can’t wait to help the LGBTQ community and support the Phoenix Pride Scholarship Program.

Sassy C. Diaz, Miss Charlie’s 2018

A performer in the Phoenix community for four years, Sassy C. Diaz has earned the titles of Miss Arizona Renaissance Newcomer Femme and Miss Arizona USofA Diva. She is very excited and honored to now be a part of the Phoenix Pride family.

Vicky C. Summers, Miss Rock 2018

Originally from Flagstaff, Vicky C. Summers has been living in the Valley for the past year. With four years of drag experience, she is extremely excited to be a part of Phoenix Pride.

Lisa St. Laurent, Miss Cruisin’ 7th 2018

Lisa St. Laurent is a MAC Cosmetics makeup artist by day and performer by night. Described as avid trans rights activist and a pageant girl at heart, Lisa relocated to Phoenix from Las Vegas, where she earned the titles of Miss Vegas Pride 2015, Miss West Coast Continental 2014 and Elite 2015 (to name a few).

Carolina de la Borbolla, Miss Krazzy Latinos 2018

Originally from Cananea, Sonora, Carolina started performing in 1990 and went on to win Sonora’s Miss Universo Gay in 1997. She hopes to unify the community and achieve the goals of Phoenix Pride by working with her colleagues as a team.

Rubye Moore, Miss Supreme Pride 2018

Rubye Moore is recognized in the community for her alternative makeup looks, gender-fluid fashion choices and conceptual performances. She looks forward to bringing diversity and unconventionality to the Phoenix Pride class of 2018 as she represents Miss Supreme Pride.

FranZia Grande, Miss Stacy’s 2018

FranZia (aka Anthony Honeywell) is a 26-year-old plus-sized beauty who prides herself in having the perseverance to make a difference, the empowerment to stand up for what is right and the patience to know that what she is doing now will make a difference in someone’s future.