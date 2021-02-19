Phoenix Pride announces new dates for the 40th Phoenix Pride Festival

The Festival will remain at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, and Festival hours will be unchanged, at noon-9 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The Parade will begin on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Third St. and Thomas Rd., running northbound up Third St. to Indian School Rd.

The Festival had previously been scheduled for April 10-11, 2021 and is being rescheduled amid continuing concerns over public health and safety in the current environment.

In addition to the new dates, Pride has confirmed that the headlining performers previously announced for the Circle K Festival Main Stage and the Latin Stage Presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Club Papí will remain unchanged, and all have reconfirmed for the new dates, save for April Carrion and Lineysha Sparx in the RuPaul Drag Race Puerto Rican Invasion Show, who will be replaced by performer Alexis Mateo. The Festival is presented by Bud Light Seltzer.

Existing Festival ticket holders will be receiving an email message in the coming days from Phoenix Pride’s ticketing partner, See Tickets, to the email address associated with their order, explaining the policies and procedures regarding ticket conversions for the new dates. Tickets for the rescheduled dates are now available at http://www.PhoenixPride.org.

“While we are all looking forward to reuniting as a community, Phoenix Pride always puts the health and safety of our community first, and while the decision was not easy, we know that shifting our dates to November is the right thing to do for the organization and for all who attend the Phoenix Pride Festival and Parade to celebrate with us,” Phoenix Pride Executive Director Mike Fornelli stated. “We are eager to bring our family and friends back together, and with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines and improving forecasts for infection rates heading into the fall, we are confident that we will be able to gather in November to celebrate the incredible milestone of our 40th year of serving the Greater Phoenix community.”

“The Phoenix Pride Festival and Parade are more than just a weekend-long event,” President of the Phoenix Pride Board of Directors Landen Smith added. “For many in the LGBTQ+ community, Pride represents the one moment in time during the year when they can be fully themselves, and openly – and safely – express their identity and culture. The absence of that moment over the past year has been felt sharply by many in our community, and even as we prepare for an amazing celebration in November, I want to remind everyone among our LGBTQ+ community and our allies that you are not alone, and we are all still connected as a community. If you need resources, help, or just a friendly contact, please reach out to any member of the Phoenix Pride staff or board of directors, and we will do our very best to connect you with whatever you need during this difficult moment.”

Additional information regarding the 40th Annual Phoenix Pride Festival and Parade is available online at http://www.PhoenixPride.org.