Must Love Dogs

By Alison Bailin Batz, March 2018 Issue

Whether it’s brunch, happy hour or any other time of the day really, we know our readers love the opportunity to wine and dine al fresco – and so do our beloved fur babies.

With spring in the air and our most loyal companions by our sides, we’ve rounded up the Valley’s most pooch-friendly patios, many with special seats, treats and play places especially for your pet. From salty dogs to hot dogs, we’ve got you – and your four-legged friends – covered (quite literally on these shady patios). Here they are in no particular order …

O.H.S.O.

Widely regarded as the most dog-friendly drinking/dining destinations in the Valley, each O.H.S.O. location offers designated areas for dogs and their pet parents to play, as well as a special dog-focused area called the “barking bar,” which features water bowls and house-made dog treats all day, every day. In addition, charitable events are held monthly at each location to raise funds for local shelters.

4900 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix; 602-955-0358

15681 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale; 480-948-3159

10810 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix; 602-900-9003 | ohsobrewery.com

Hula’s Modern Tiki

Hula’s Modern Tiki is best known as the Valley’s home for award-winning tropical drinks and from-scratch island-style eats. But, they also welcome dogs on their patio year-round, providing water bowls on request. Dog lovers especially love the ample misters while it’s still hot, and the warming fire pits for chilly nights, as do the dogs.

4700 N. Central Ave., Phoenix; 602-265-8454

7213 E. First Ave., Scottsdale; 480-970-4852 | hulasmoderntiki.com

Scramble – A Breakfast & Lunch Joint

The fast casual breakfast and lunch hot spot is known for using local farmers and vendors boasts a spacious, dog-friendly patio with dedicated water bowls for each four-legged friend who visits in addition to LED TVs, free Wi-Fi and charging stations.

9832 N. Seventh St., Phoenix; 602-374-2294

6590 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale; 480-404-7264 | azscramble.com

Postino

Since opening the doors of its first location in 2001, Postino has not only made its expansive patios open to pooches and their two-legged pals, the wait staff is always happy to provide water bowls (and sometimes little treats) to dogs while serving up their famous bruschetta boards and wine to the people. A bonus: each of Postino’s sister restaurants including Windsor, Federal Pizza and Joyride Taco House also feature dog-friendly policies and patios.

Six Valley locations; postinowinecafe.com

AZ88

Like Postinos, the bowls of doggy water flow freely (and actually are free, by the way) at AZ88. A bonus: the view of tempting lawn outside of the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts just steps away.

7353 Scottsdale Mall, Scottsdale; 480-994-5576 | az88.com

The Farm at South Mountain

It only makes sense that The Farm – which started as an actual farm known for its pecan trees – would be all about animals! Each of the three restaurants on-site, including Morning Glory Café, Farm Kitchen and even Quiessence, make space for Spot. They even open their gorgeous Maya’s Garden (and Maya’s Farmers Market) to those who wish to stroll with their dogs while visiting.

6106 S. 32nd St., Phoenix; 602-276-6360 | thefarmatsouthmountain.com

Cafe Bink

From its patio, Cafe Bink offers its amazing views of Carefree to humans and dogs alike. Upon request, they provide free water bowls – in customized sizes to fit your pooch – which pair perfectly with their extra-long happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. most days of the week. Bonus: Usually, resident pup, Panda, the manager’s dog and unofficial Cafe Bink mascot, is on the patio to keep your pooch company. 36889 N. Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree; 480-488-9796 | cafebink.com

Farm & Craft

Farm & Craft not only offers healthy, sustainable food for humans; it also offers it for dogs. The menu actually features a “Dog Bowl,” which includes all-natural grilled chicken and healthy grains for your four-legged happy hour buddy. They also make sure the dogs are hydrated with refreshing ice water and free refills. 4302 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale; 480-568-8980 | ilovefarmandcraft.com

Old Town Gringos

The indoor-outdoor dining experience – which often includes live music – welcomes dogs onto its patio, always offering each its own water bowl and doggy treats by the handful. They even invite dogs to run up and down the wooden stairs between the patios for a little exercise.

4209 N. Craftsman Court, Scottsdale; 480-423-3800 | oldtowngringos.com

Shake Shack

Not only does this burger joint boast a dog-friendly patio, each Shake Shack location has a “woof menu.” Options on the clever concept include the “Pooch-ini,” a ShackBurger dog biscuit made with peanut butter sauce and vanilla custard (best for bigger dogs), and the “Bag O-Bones,” five ShackBurger dog biscuits from Bocce’s Bakery.

100 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix; 602-903-3240

7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale; 480-270-8825

15030 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 180G1A, Scottsdale; 602-362-2020 | shakeshack.com

The Adobe Restaurant

Located at the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club, this eatery’s golf course-facing patio is the ultimate spot to relax and unwind with furry friends. Complete with a misting system, comfortable seating and fire pits, The Adobe patio is extremely dog-friendly. Beyond water bowls, the venue offers dog-friendly menu items all day, including a Yappy Hour menu with eggs, chicken and even modified burgers for your pups.

2400 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix; 602-468-9160 | theadoberestaurant.com.

Additional Spots for Spot*

Bliss/ReBAR

Brat Haus

Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers (all locations)

Duke’s Sports Bar

EVO

Fez

Green and Nami (both locations)

McFate Brewing Co.

Ingo’s Tasty Food

Kale & Clover

Kelly’s at SouthBridge

Luci’s at the Orchard

Original Gravity

Scottsdale Beer Company

Sip Coffee & Beer House (all locations)

Switch

The Coronado

The Gladly

The Herb Box at Southbridge

The Market by Jennifer Restaurant + Bar

The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

Third Space

Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery

*each offers outdoor space for pups as well as water dishes on request.