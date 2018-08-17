At The Box Office| September 2018

By Tuesday Mahrle, September 2018 Issue.

Peppermint

In theaters Sept. 7 | R | Action, Thriller

Directed by Pierre Morel (and similar to his previous film, Taken), Peppermint is the story of Riley North (Jennifer Garner), a young mother who awakens from a coma to find out her husband and daughter have been killed by a local drug cartel. When the criminal justice system fails her, she channels her frustration into personal motivation and goes on a nothing-to-lose mission to avenge her family’s tragedy and deliver justice to those responsible. If you loved Garner in her television series “Alias,” you’ll love her here.

Lizzie

In theaters Sept. 14 | R | 105 minutes | Biography, Crime

Director Craig William Macneill weaves hypothetical narratives with factual accounts in an attempt to make sense of the infamous Borden family murders in 1892. Lizzie Borden (Chloë Sevigny) lives a life of isolation under her father’s rule. When the Borden household welcomes a live-in maid, Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart), the young women find a kinship with one another that blossoms into a secret romance as they both endure the abuse of Lizzie’s father. When tensions rise, Lizzie must go to the most extreme measures to keep her inheritance and her lover.

Colette

In theaters Sept. 21 | 111 minutes | Biography, Drama

Based on the true story of Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, a French novelist who was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1948, Colette stars Keira Knightley in the title role. Suffering in an abusive and exploitative marriage, she is forced to ghostwrite a famous novel series by her husband – while he reaps the fame and financial success. Frustrated by the lack of recognition, Colette starts a love affair with Mathilde de Morny, also known as the Marquise de Belbeuf, a gender-defying lesbian artist who inspires her to break free – and Colette’s fight for creative ownership and against restrictive gender roles ensues.

A Simple Favor

In theaters Sept. 14 | 119 minutes | Crime, Drama, Mystery

A-listers Blake Lively (Emily) and Anna Kendrick (Stephanie) co-star in this thriller full of plot twists, secrets, revenge and murder. Despite their completely different personalities, Emily and Stephanie relate to having children attending the same elementary school and become fast friends. After Emily asks Stephanie for “a simple favor,” Emily disappears from their small town. Soon, Stephanie finds herself intertwined in Emily’s deep and complex life in hopes of locating her new friend.