At The Box Office| July 2018

By Tuesday Mahrle, July 2018 Issue.

Whitney

In theaters July 6 | NR | 120 minutes | Documentary, Biography

Quoted as always being a friend of the community, many close to Whitney Houston admitted her lesbianism was “an open secret” posthumously. Local drag queens lip-synced to her greatest hits, but how much do we know of the music icon? In Whitney, fans are introduced to never-before-seen archival footage, interviews with friends and colleagues, never-heard audio recordings and a return to her unhealthy marriage to Bobby Brown. From early family life to her ultimate demise from drug addiction, the documentary portrays her trials and tribulations onstage, backstage and at home.

Skyscraper

In theaters July 13 | PG-13 | Action, Thriller

FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and United States war veteranWill Sawyer (Dwayne Johnson) relocates to the tallest and safest skyscraper in Hong Kong with his family. Tasked with assessing the safety of the virtual city, he is quickly framed for a massive fire engulfing the skyscraper. Now, as a wanted man on the run, he must clear his name, find those responsible and save his wife, Sara (Neve Campbell), and two children before the fire takes over. Playing off The Towering Inferno, this is sure to be a hit in the U.S. and China.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot

In theaters July 13 | R | 113 minutes | Comedy, Drama

This film debuted at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and has been abuzz ever since. Director Gus Van Sant, with a powerhouse cast of stars (Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Jack Black) makes an existential, emotional and uplifting film. Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot begins with John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix), who after an all-night bender, decides to get behind the wheel and ultimately ends up a quadriplegic. After he reluctantly enters Alcoholics Anonymous, he finds his unlikely sponsor (Jonah Hill) and an unearthed skill for drawing. Based on a true story and autobiography, John must accept his new life through humor and the healing power of art.

Mama Mia! Here We Go Again

In theaters July 20 | PG-13 | Musical, Comedy

Here we go…again! The sequel to the musical and 2008 film Mamma Mia! brings back our favorite stars, only 10 years later. This time, it’s Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) turn to be pregnant on the Greek Island of Kalokairi. The storyline travels back and forth in time between Donna’s (Meryl Streep) first trip to the island and the formation of her romantic relationships and returns to present day as Sophie struggles with her own pregnancy. Sophie learns more about her mother and how she bravely raised a child on her own. But the best part of the sequel? Cher visits the storyline as grandma Ruby Sheridan.