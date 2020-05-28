Listen up: Colby plans your summer jams

In a break from the never-ending COVID-19 of it all, let’s talk about something a little bit lighter for once.

That’s right, it’s time for Colby’s inaugural, but surely eagerly awaited by millions, Summer Song Watch 2K20.

That’s right, while summer is nowhere near close to over, today we’re going to be going over my early contenders for song of the summer so far.

While there have been a ton of songs that I’ve absolutely loved this summer, today we’re going to lower it down to my top three favorite songs of the summer so far. Let’s get into it in order of release.

First up, we have Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage Remix.” “Savage Remix,” which just notched the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, was released early into the summer as a charity single in order to raise money to fight COVID-19. Thanks, charitable queens.

Originally a solo effort from Megan, Beyoncé jumped on the remix and provided far more than just a simple verse to the song. Beyoncé has multiple verses, harmonizes with Megan on the chorus, and provides backing vocals all over the song. She really transforms what was already a catchy rap track into a melodic hip-hop banger. Beyoncé even throws in a few raps of her own onto the song. You know you’ve got something special when Beyoncé is rapping on any song. Couple that with Megan’s prowess, and you’ve got an absolute banger. Maybe even … a song of the summer?

Despite an interesting couple of weeks for Doja Cat — she’s currently in the news regarding allegations of questionable behavior — her “Say So” remix with Nicki Minaj also takes a spot on this list.

In a historic week in which, for the first time ever, two female collaborations hit No. 1 and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 (with “Say So” at No. 1 and “Savage Remix” at No. 2), “Say So” garnered both female rappers their first No. 1 on the chart.

While there are two different versions of “Say So” for fans to choose from, one of which features two verses and a beat switch up from Nicki and the other featuring one verse over the original beat, both are absolute bangers, neither of which you can go wrong with. “Say So” was already a fantastic song, with Doja Cat offering both her vocal and rapping abilities to the track, and Nicki’s verse just elevates it to another level entirely. A track that was already a Song of the Summer contender got even better — it’s a win for everyone.

In what I predict to be a No. 1 for both singers involved, our final contender for today is “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. The two powerhouse vocalists teamed up to provide an ‘80s-inspired club anthem, and the gays have, in one fell swoop, achieved equality in all aspects of their lives forever. We won big here.

The up-tempo track never lets up, and both singers switch off verses and harmonize to make this a true duet. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande sound absolutely stunning together, making it a wonder that they’ve never collaborated before “Rain on Me.” Still, the track is fun, danceable, and shows off both of its headliners stunningly both separately and together.

“Savage Remix,” “Say So,” and “Rain on Me” are all fantastic tracks, but we’re definitely in store for a few more bangers throughout the summer.

We’ll check in again in a few weeks, and a winner will be crowned by the end of the season. For now, do yourself a favor and bop to these three tracks, they’re all great in their own way.