LGBT History Project 2018

By Staff, November 2018 Web Exclusive. Courtesy of the LGBT History Project.

Each October, as part of LGBT History Month, journalists, photographers, publishers and media platforms come together to document – and share – the evolution of the LGBTQ community by aggregating stories from throughout the United States.

This effort is made possible by the efforts of Mark Segal, Kristen Demilio and Jason Villemez of the Philadelphia Gay News.

We hope you enjoy taking a look back at our community through the following headlines:

50 Years Later by Mark Segal by Mark Segal | echomag.com/50-years-after-stonewall

Busting the Myths of Stonewall

FamilySearch by Cynthia Laird | echomag.com/family-search

LDS ancestry database to add same-sex families



Tinderbox by Larry Nichols | echomag.com/tinderbox

Author Robert Fieseler discusses new book about overlooked LGBT tragedy



Lesbian Erasure by Victoria A. Brownworth | echomag.com/lesbian-erasure

A two-part examination of the presence of lesbians and lesbianism throughout history

The Emma Jones Society Convention by Graham Brunk | echomag.com/emma-jones

Florida’s panhandle once hosted the largest LGBT gathering in the country