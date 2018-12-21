Echo Names 2018 Leaders of the Year

By Staff, January 2019 Issue

As we say goodbye to 2018, the team at Echo Magazine reflects on these past 12 months, taking time to remember all of the incredible people that have strived to create brighter paths for the future. To a handful of these treasures of our community, Echo honors them with its Leaders of the Year recognition.

It is with excitement and privilege that we announce Eion Cashman, Jason Jones, and JayyVon Monroe as the leaders we recognize with this honor for 2018.

Cashman is a prevention and project coordinator at the Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS, Jones is the board chair at RipplePHX, and Monroe is a longtime member of the music and drag-performance communities.

While each leader holds different positions regarding their daily work – each of these outstanding Valley residents have a shared experience they discuss in these upcoming pages – Cashman, Jones, and Monroe detail their personal journeys with HIV, and their current status as Undetectable and Untransmittable (U=U).

The U=U health initiative was created by Prevention Access to end the dual epidemics of HIV and HIV-related stigma by empowering people with, and vulnerable to, HIV with accurate and meaningful related information. Thanks to brave individuals like these Leaders of the Year, who are willing to open up about their experiences, this crucial information becomes even more widespread.

Before you venture into these personal looks at each 2018 Leader of the Year, let’s take a look at the previous honorees who paved the way!

Meet Echo’s leaders

(formerly men and women)

of the years past:



1994: Bill MacDonald & Dianne Post

1995: Barb Jones & Mark Colledge

1996: Beth Verity & Ken Cheuvront

1997: Linda Hoffman & Neil Giuliano

1998: Kim Charrier & Steve May

1999: Amy Ettinger & Steve May

2000: Richard Stevens & Marti McElroy

2001: Kathie Gummere & Doug Klinge

2002: Don Hamill & Jeannie Metzler

2003: Kirk Baxter & Madeline Adelman

2004: Brad Wishon & Cathy Busha

2005: David Fiss & Kyrsten Sinema

2006: Bill Lewis & Brandi Sokolosky

2007: Tom Simplot & Regina Gazelle

2008: Gary Guerin & Annie Loyd

2009: Micheal Weakley & Tambra Williams

2010: Meg Sneed & Jimmy Gruender

2011: Caleb Laieski & Kado Stewart

2012: Greg Stanton & Nicole Stanton

2013: Trudie Jackson & Julian Melson

2014: Angela Hughey & Kit Kloeckl

2015: Katy June & Stacy Louis

2016: Sen. Katie Hobbs & Nate Rhoton

2017: Bob Parsons and Renee Parsons