Echo Names 2017 Leaders of the Year

By Liz Massey, January 2018 Issue

As each year comes to a close, the Echo Magazine team takes pause to reflect on the events that defined the past 12 months and the exceptional individuals who led the way. To these individuals, Echo bestows its Leaders of the Year recognition.

We’re proud to announce Bob and Renee Parsons of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation as the leaders who have earned this recognition for 2017.

If you know their names, then you know that their support has made possible, and sustained, such community pillars as the Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS and the new one•n•ten Youth Center.

Throughout the past few months Team Echo has had the pleasure of getting to know these philanthropic trailblazers a little better, and we’ve also learned that there are many aspects of the LGBTQ community that fall under their foundation’s three primary areas of concentration – veterans, youth and medical causes.

And, in the pages ahead, we invite you to get to know a little more about the faces behind this foundation and find out how their work in the community has earned them Echo’s highest honor.

But first, let’s take a look back at the past 23 years of honorees who paved the way!

Meet Echo Magazine‘s past Leaders of the Year honorees:

1994: Bill MacDonald & Dianne Post

1995: Barb Jones & Mark Colledge

1996: Beth Verity & Ken Cheuvront

1997: Linda Hoffman & Neil Giuliano

1998: Kim Charrier & Steve May

1999: Amy Ettinger & Steve May

2000: Richard Stevens & Marti McElroy

2001: Kathie Gummere & Doug Klinge

2002: Don Hamill & Jeannie Metzler

2003: Kirk Baxter & Madeline Adelman

2004: Brad Wishon & Cathy Busha

2005: David Fiss & Kyrsten Sinema

2006: Bill Lewis & Brandi Sokolosky

2007: Tom Simplot & Regina Gazelle

2008: Gary Guerin & Annie Loyd

2009: Micheal Weakley & Tambra Williams

2010: Meg Sneed & Jimmy Gruender

2011: Caleb Laieski & Kado Stewart

2012: Greg Stanton & Nicole Stanton

2013: Trudie Jackson & Julian Melson

2014: Angela Hughey & Kit Kloeckl

2015: Katy June & Stacy Louis

2016: Sen. Katie Hobbs & Nate Rhoton