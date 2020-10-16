Kristen Ford: A queer alt-rocker driving forward in uncertain times

By Timothy Rawles, November 2020 Issue.

How does an energetic rock musician like Kristen Ford stay sane during a pandemic? She makes music of course. But that’s the easy answer. Beneath her spirited façade the queer artist is re-evaluating some things during this time and it’s making her music better than it ever was.

“I feel like a completely different person,” she told me during our interview about her latest EP No Plans now available on music apps or directly through her website.

I was at a little disadvantage honestly. I had never heard of the singer which is a shame because immediately after listening to her song “Happy” for the first time I went through her catalogue on iTunes and fell in love with her sound and lyrics. “Well, welcome aboard the Kristen Ford wagon,” she laughed over the phone.

Ford is based in the music capital of the world, Nashville Tennessee, and until recently performed 100 live shows a year. COVID-19 put her on hiatus which, she explains later, was probably a blessing disguise.

Described as an alt-rocker, I asked the singer what exactly that meant to her and if that moniker aptly describes her new EP No Plans.

“I consider alternative rock to be like … it’s a willingness to be heavy and I think it speaks to instruments like real drums, bass, electric guitar, and song structure that is sort of that tried-and-true first chorus,” she explains. “Maybe there’s a solo, maybe not. I think that pop music — popular music — has increasingly gone electronic and increasingly gone less and less chords; it’s the same loop repeating. I love dance music, I love seeing the direction that pop makes through its evolution. I used to love early Radiohead and Nirvana and Jagged Little Pill. I think in a way it’s easy for my music to sound like it came out of the early 2000’s or the late 90’s. That was really neat to work with Rachel Moore, the producer on No Plans because she, I think, really brought it into 2020 and incorporated synthesizers and having restraint to allow the story of the song to speak.”

Perhaps her song “Bulletproof” from her 2004 album Dinosaur best exemplifies that sentiment. In one layer the instrumentals are driven by percussion and guitars to a steady beat but the lyrics, add an additional charge: “All this bullshit that we’ve been through; we were just learning to be bulletproof.” The delivery is calm and serene, even though the narrative takes the listener into deeper storytelling. I shared this thought with Ford.

Kristen chuckles at my assessment, “I love that you use the words ‘calm’ and ‘serene.’ If you spend like five minutes with me on a personal level, I’m a pretty high energy person and it’s almost to the point of mania.”