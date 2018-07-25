Kobalt hosts Grand Opening in New Space 

Courtesy of Kobalt Bar, August 2018 Web Exclusive.

With the renovation of Park Central Mall, located between Osborn and Thomas roads on Central Avenue, Kobalt Bar is relocating to a new space they designed and constructed, on the south side of the property.

Following a four-month construction effort, the grand opening of the new Kobalt Bar will take place from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 3, at 6:00 pm. at 3110 N. Central Ave. – in the new space – Suite 175.

Having first opened on the north side of the mall, in 2006, Kobalt was known for being “trendy without the tude.” Now, following the lead of the currently under-construction 337,000 square foot shopping center – which was recently purchased by Tucson-based Plaza Cos. And Holualoa Cos. – Kobalt owner Jeffrey Perales and his business partner, Robert Mancuso, are proud to introduce their new bar’s Midcentury-Modern design, reminiscent of Park Central’s original 1957 architecture, combined with contemporary state-of-the-art features and uniquely local offerings.

“After 12 years, we’ve become known for our relaxed atmosphere; unique, trend-setting events; live local entertainment and the friendliest bartenders in town,” said Perales, who is also an Echo Magazine Hall of Fame inductee. “This new location allows us to make a better use of space. It’s more open and roomy, full of natural lighting, and it creates a window to our stunning Phoenix skyline. We listened to our customers and worked hand-in-hand with the architect to select lights, fixtures, finishes, layout and design details that would not only satisfy our loyal patrons but would also attract a new clientele.”

In addition to a full selection of beer and alcohol, Perales and his staff have created a new menu of signature cocktails featuring local spirits, including Hardway Bourbon and Grand Canyon Vodka, from Flagstaff; Western Sage Gin, from Prescott; and they now offer locally brewed beers on tap that include Barrio Blonde, Pilot Rock, Tower Station IPS, Prescott Ponderosa IPA, Orange Blossom Papago and Huss Koffee.

Having won several awards for “The Best Karaoke Bar in Phoenix” and the Echo Magazine Readers’ Choice Award for “Happiest Happy Hour,” Kobalt will continue providing a place people feel comfortable singing with their friends. They will also feature nights dedicated to show tunes and a Friday Night Happy Hour Hotspot, every week, featuring $5 Tito’s signature vodka.

The indoor and outdoor stages will feature live music, special guests and fundraising events, the first of which will be “Paws for A Cause,” Aug. 12, inviting pet owners to enjoy the afternoon with their pets, dress them up for a “Summer Look” contest and register them to walk in the 11th Annual Aunt Rita’s Foundation AIDS Walk Arizona.

“We don’t want to be the best bar in the neighborhood, we want to be the best bar in Central Phoenix,” Perales added, “A gathering place where everyone feels welcome and at home.”

The new Kobalt Bar features about 2,500 sq. ft. of inside space and 1,500 sq. ft outdoor seating area, which is larger than the bar’s previous space. It also boasts a new 11-by-28-foot projection screen, ideal for viewing parties and special presentations. Parking is ample, secure and free and the light rail is only yards away.

Kobalt Bar’s hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Friday. It currently is home to 12 employees, all retained from the previous location. Kobalt Bar is a 21-and-older establishment. The bar and patio are available to rent for special events.

Brown Builders was the contractor for the Kobalt project and Plaza Companies was the developer.

For more information, go to kobaltbarphoenix@gmail.com or call (602) 264-5307.

Kobalt Bar’s Grand Opening

6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 3

3110 N Central Avenue, Suite 175

(new location on the south side of Park Central Mall)

facebook.com/kobaltbarphoenix