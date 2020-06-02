Kiehl’s Since 1851 celebrates Pride Month by partnering with The Trevor Project

The New York-founded apothecary-inspired skincare company just announced its new national philanthropic partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.



“In these unprecedented times, it is important for us to remember to lean on our allies and communities for support and inclusion, which is why we are thrilled at Kiehl’s to partner with The Trevor Project. As strong supporters of our LGBTQ communities, we look forward to working with them to raise awareness for the important issues and challenges facing our marginalized youth today,” said Kiehl’s U.S. President, Ginny Wright, about the partnership.



The Trevor Project provides support to LGBTQ youth through free and confidential crisis services: its phone lifeline, chat, and text programs. In addition, the organization runs TrevorSpace, the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.

“With Kiehl’s financial contribution, The Trevor Project will be able to directly serve even more LGBTQ youth in crisis during a time when physical distancing can exacerbate ongoing challenges they may already face,” said Muneer Panjwani, VP of Foundation, Government, and Corporate Partnerships for The Trevor Project. “Kiehl’s expertly-curated digital programming will help us elevate the voices and experiences of LGBTQ young people, shine a light on LGBTQ youth mental health, and share our educational resources with their followers. We’re grateful to Kiehl’s for their year-round support, and can’t wait to kick start an exciting slate of initiatives centered on LGBTQ youth.”



In addition to a dedicated $100,000 financial donation to The Trevor Project, Kiehl’s will also collaborate on June Pride and September Self-Care digital and social media campaigns to raise awareness for the issues facing LGBTQ youth, as well as promoting Kiehl’s always-on message of #HealthySkinForAll; inclusivity, equality, and a celebration of diversity.

Additionally, Kiehl’s announced several other charity fund-raising initiatives and virtual programming to promote the new partnership:

*Ongoing Fundraising: On June 5th, Kiehl’s will host a vibrant dance party on @Kiehls Instagram Live Channel with VIP talent and LGBTQ ambassadors to encourage followers to make a donation to The Trevor Project.

*A Thank You to Our Community: Celebrate #HealthySkinForAll with 20% off your entire Kiehl’s purchase from June 18th-24th at kiehls.com and freestanding locations. Customers will also receive a 10-piece gift with their $120+ purchase.

*@Kiehls Virtual Programming: Digital discussions throughout the month of June highlighting the experiences and support of key advocates within the LGBTQ community on @Kiehls channels.

*The Kiehl’s x Trevor Project Self-Care HUB: A September activation focused on The Trevor Project’s mission and 24/7 lifesaving resources. The HUB will also consist of a celebration of Self-Care Month that coincides with National Suicide Prevention Month.



Visit kiehls-usa.com and TheTrevorProject.org.