Kick off Valentine’s Day with a bang: Celebrate with the best chocolates, sex toys, lubes, and more

By Megan Lane

Valentine’s Day is coined a “Hallmark Holiday,” partly due to the same old presents being given year after year—red roses, a card lacking sentiment, and a box of chocolates from a local grocery store. This romantic holiday only happens once per year and we think that finding gifts for your special someone should involve a little bit more thought.

Instead of purchasing your partner traditional gifts, why not switch things up this year? You can create a holiday like no other, one that is filled with sex, passion, high-quality candy, and presents that will leave your lover with supple, nourished skin.

We recommend considering sex toys, cosmetics, artisanal and CBD-infused chocolate, intimacy products that can elevate your erotic experience, and worthwhile cosmetics. Echo Magazine wants to share our curated selection with you, so you and your partner can share an O-mazing Valentine’s Day together.

*This article has been edited due to length. You can find the full version on our website, echomag.com.

LELO: SILA

LELO’s newest product launch, SILA, is a luxury sex toy designed for clitoral massage and stimulation. The wide mouth distributes vibrations around the entire erogenous area, providing your lover with intense orgasms. However, the build-up is slow which allows for edging and teasing. SILA is small enough to use during laying-flat-on-your stomach sex, and it’s simple to maneuver when you’re in a missionary position. This vibe has eight vibration settings that release sonic waves, stimulating 75% of the clit as opposed to just the tip. Bonus points, it’s whisper quiet and rechargeable.

Price: $169 | www.lelo.com

JimmyJane: Canna

JimmyJane’s Canna is a powerful wand that comes with three detachable heads for unparalleled pleasure. With seven vibration settings and seven intensity levels, males, females, and even couples can dictate how they want to be played with. Canna — created by one of the most luxurious sex toy companies — is designed to stimulate the clitoris, g-spot, nipples, and truthfully, the whole body. This wand does it all and more—it’s precise, waterproof, USB-rechargeable, and 100% worth the money.

Price: $160 | www.jimmyjane.com

Cute Little Fuckers: Starsi

Cute Little Fuckers crafted an approachable, artist designed, alien-inspired line of sex toys for all genders. The brand reached their Kickstarter goal during the first of campaigning, which isn’t surprising given the quality and adorably intricate appearance of their toys. Starsi, a fan favorite, is a soft silicone vibrator with five different speeds and modes. This vibe covers genitalia with a slightly curved vulva-like feel, making this an excellent option for transfeminine people with genital dysphoria. However, Starsi pleases every body with its powerful yet quiet vibrations.

Price: $79 | www.cutelittlefuckers.com

Crave: Vesper

Crave created a sexy, unique statement piece — Gwenyth Paltrow even spoke highly about this one on The Ellen Show. Vesper is an elegant, sleek, and discreet vibrator, necklace combination. Hanging from a delicate 316 stainless steel chain—with silver, rose gold, or 24K gold finishes—your loved one can wear their external stimulating vibe in public, while still indulging in playtime in private. We feel empowered with a sex toy dangling from our neck, especially because it’s our dirty little secret that no one else knows about (except our lover.) Crave offers engraving options, so you can add a nice or naughty personalized message on your gift.

Price: $69 | www.lovecrave.com

Lovers: We-Vibe Chorus

The We-Vibe Chorus is the ultimate sex toy for couples. Worn during sex, the flexible and adjustable silicone remains positioned in your body once you find the best place. This toy is designed to stimulate the clitoris, g-spot, and some men enjoy the vibrations on their penis. Chorus comes with a matching squeeze remote — a really unique feature — that allows for uninterrupted sex. There’s no need to find the correct buttons, simply squeeze the remote harder to intensify the vibrations and release your grip to weaken them.

Price: $199 | www.loversstores.com

Tracy’s Dog: OG Clitoral Sucking Vibrator

How about gifting a sex toy that simulates the sensations your lover experiences when they’re receiving oral sex? Tracy’s Dog created the best vibe for long distance relationships or weeks when you’re stuck in quarantine away from your partner. Their OG Clitoral Sucking Vibrator is USB rechargeable and bendable, with soft silicone that’s easy to clean after a fun play session. With 10 suction modes for clit stimulation and 10 vibration settings for some deep G-spot action, you know this sex toy aims to please.

Price: $44.99 | www.tracysdog.com

Organic Loven: Rianne S Heart Vibe

Organic Loven is one the largest BIPOC-owned sex retailers—founded by Holistic Sex Educator Taylor Sparks—where every product is hand-selected and expert-recommended. With products like the Rianne S Heart Vibe, you already know that you’re sure to find some epic Valentine’s Day gifts while shopping on their website. Not only is this sweet toy the perfect shape for the occasion, but it’s also made of medical-grade silicone and comes with 10 vibration settings. This heart vibe packs a powerful punch for such a tiny sex toy. When you’re in bed with your lover, watch her facial expression when she feels this heart pulsing against her clit.

Price: $34.99 | www.organicloven.com

JimmyJane: Apex 24K

Want to go big (no pun intended) and spoil your partner with a luxury sex toy? Treat your partner to the best of the best, JimmyJane APEX 24K—it’s rimmed with 24 karat gold. With four powerful motors, ten vibration settings, three suction patterns, seven tongue-motion patterns, and a handle for g-spot stimulation, this high-performing vibe provides heightened pleasure and intense orgasms. The tongue-shaped tip flicks, licks, and teases, simulating oral sex in the most realistic way imaginable. You, your loved one, and APEX 24K will have a profound intimate experience together.

Price: $230 | www.jimmyjane.com

Clone-A-Willy: DIY Homemade Dildo Clone Kit

The DIY Homemade Dildo Clone Kit by Clone-A-Willy offers couples the opportunity to experience a fun, sexy science experiment. This kit allows you to make an exact replica of any penis using a molding tube, algae-based molding powder, and silicone (available in neon purple, as well as light, medium, and dark skin tone colors.) Once complete, your partner can play with a single speed vibrator that’s identical to your willy. How cool is that? And for those who prefer female anatomy, no worries, they also sell Clone-A-Pussy kits.

Price: $49.95 | www.cloneawilly.com

Wildflower: Satisfyer Layons Sweet Temptation Spinning Clitoral Stimulator

Not only is the Satisfyer Layons Sweet Temptation Spinning Clitoral Stimulator adorable, but it’s also a powerful and unique toy. The part that resembles strawberry ice cream swirls in circles, much like soft-serve ice cream being dispensed. The 10 settings include seven different rotation rhythms and three speeds. Made from medical grade silicone and a gentle, tapered lamellae tip, it’s unlikely you’ll find a sex toy of this caliber anywhere else. You can purchase your lover this sweet treat at Wildflower’s adult toy store.

Price: $39.99 | www.wildflowersex.com

Unbound Babes: Cuffies

Whether you’re new to exploring BDSM or you’re more experienced, every couple needs a pair of silicone handcuffs in their sex toy toolbox. Unbound Babes Cuffies are made of super soft and stretchy silicone that can easily fit small, medium, and large wrists without cutting off circulation. When you’re in a hurry, these are much more time-efficient than normal restraints.

Price: $18 | www.unboundbabes.com

Wildflower: The Enby

The Enby by Wildflower is designed to be humped, slid into your panties or harness, placed between you and your partner’s intimate parts, or used for any kind of pleasurable, external stimulation. With so many options to explore, we consider this sex toy to be of the finest quality. Envy’s wings are flexible and they stroke, grab, and massage, while your partner can choose from three different speeds and five vibration patterns. This bestseller is USB rechargeable, fun for all genders, and made from body-safe silicone.

Price: $74.99 | www.wildflowersex.com

High On Love: Objects of Desire Gift Set

The Objects of Desire Gift Set is a beautiful collaboration between High On Love and CalExotics. Both products are a beautiful shade of pink, making this an excellent option for Valentine’s Day. This thoughtful duo comes with High On Love’s Stimulating Sensual Oil, which is composed of all-natural oils and pure cannabis seed oil—the oil can be used as a lubricant or enhanced sensations during clitoral massage. Calexotics’ Grace Palm Massager, the second item in the set, is pink, adorned with crystals, and produces seven different vibrations with five speeds.

Price: $110 | www.highonlove.store

Awkward Essentials: Dripstick

Cuddling after sex is a challenge when you’re worrying about leaking all over the sheets. You have to get up, go to the bathroom, squeeze fluid out—what a hassle. Awkward Essentials is here to solve this issue with their innovative creation, Dripstick. This after-sex sponge resembles a tampon but it’s made of medical grade material. Simply twist and twirl one disposable Dripstick inside of your vaginal canal to absorb excess fluids. With this product, you can say goodbye to wet sheets, stained panties, and sitting over a toilet and waiting.

Price: $25 | www.awkwardessentials.com

Unbound Babes: Ollie

Ollie is a powerful, external vibrator covered in smooth, medical-grade silicone. Wands are designed for clitoral stimulation, however, some people enjoy the vibrations on their nipples, perienium, and entire vulvar region. Unbound Babes designs the finest quality sex toys with afforadable pricing. The pastel colored box reads, “I wand you to wand me,” which is a cute play on words, especially for Valentine’s Day. With eight speeds and patterns, Ollie explores your body, helping you reach a powerful climax. This toy is great for solo use or fun with your partner, and it’s USB rechargeable and waterproof.

Price: $74 | www.unboundbabes.com

Kush Queen: Pride BIG Lube Energy

CBD-infused lubrication is designed to increase the blood flow to the area of application. In this case, we are talking about the V, the D, and the B. You’ll experience more sensations which can enhance your overall sexual experience. Kush Queen formulated their Pride BIG Lube Energy—it’s literally huge, 8oz—with 250mg of full-spectrum CBD, so you and your partner can reap the benefits of the whole hemp plant. Another factor we personally love, the lube is latex compatible, water-based, and non-staining. Kush Queen donates a portion of the proceeds to creating pathways and community for LGBTQ+ folks with Asylum Connect.

Price: $110 | www.kushqueen.shop

Foria: Intimacy Collection

Foria’s Intimacy Collection is more than worth the investment. The products are excellent for couples who are new to exploring sex products, but they’re a nice addition to any couple’s bedroom drawer. Our favorite is their Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD, a long lasting oil designed for clitoral—and entire vulva—application. Foria formulated their bestselling arousal oil with USDA-organic broad-spectrum hemp and all-natural botanicals. Along with experiencing intense, powerful orgasms and heightened arousal, people who suffer from genital and pelvic pain conditions may find sexual intercourse more comfortable. ($48)

Next in the line-up is their Intimacy Natural Lubricant with CBD. When lube is infused with CBD (in this case, 200mg of organic broad-spectrum hemp,) people who have endometriosis, vaginal dryness, vulvodynia, and other conditions will have a more pleasurable experience. Plus, doesn’t sex always feel better with lube? ($44)

Foria’s Intimacy Suppositories contain 50mg of CBD and raw, organic cocoa butter. The vaginal walls have many mucous membranes, which helps the suppositories to seep in and provide your lover with an overall sense of calm, comfort, and arousal. ($20)

Want to gift the whole collection? You can purchase their Intimacy Botanical Vape Pen and Intimacy Bath Salts with CBD and Cacao, too, making this holiday even more sensual.

Total Price: $112 | www.foriawellness.com

Promescent: Climax Control Spray

Does your partner want to last longer in bed? Maybe you secretly wish he did? Meet your new best friend. Promescent developed Climax Control Spray to delay orgasms, allowing you and your lover to create some heat beneath the sheets for extended periods of time. Most males begin with three sprays on the most sensitive areas of their penis, and then once the ingredients have absorbed after 10 minutes, it’s time to end Valentine’s Day with a bang.

Price: $22.95 | www.promescent.com

3Wishes: Heart Honey Romper

Nothing screams sweet and sexy quite like 3Wishes Heart Honey Romper. This lingerie, pajama combination features red and pink hearts on the front with a solid red back. This romper is perfect for snuggling up on the couch with the love of your life, or dimming the lights before slowly undoing the buttons for a pre-sex strip tease. Another nice perk to this purchase is that they offer free worldwide shipping which will save you a few bucks that you can use on another Valentine’s Day surprise.

Price: $39.95 | www.3wishes.com

Herbé: Monique Robe

The fabrication of Herbé’s garments are quite interesting. The unique printed mesh and floral patterns are taken from scientific botanical illustrations. One of our favorite pieces from their collection is the Monique Robe in the Voda Rosa pattern—a watercolor rose print homage to Bulgaria, otherwise known as “the land of roses.” This sweet yet slinky robe looks even better when partially covering a pair of Herbé’s matching bra and panties. Who would have known that sexy could feel this comfortable?

Price: $76 | www.herbeintimates.com

Muxe New York: Equality Tank

Muxe New York is a Queer- and Black-owned streetwear brand that designs unisex clothing that brings awareness to gender, politics, and culture. We happen to love the Equality Tank. The front features the word ‘equality’ in bold letters throughout six rainbow colored rectangles, while the back of this garment is solid gray with the company’s signature logo. Show your pride this Valentine’s Day by giving the gift of thought-provoking streetwear.

Price: $40 | www.muxenewyork.com

Life Elements: Venus Bath Bomb

Venus is the second planet from the sun, named after Venus, the Goddess of Love. This year, why not ditch the traditional restaurant routine in favor of a romantic bath for two? With Life Elements Venus Bath Bomb, you can create your own date night at home by transforming your bath into a celestial, star-soaking experience with 300mg of organically-grown hemp extract. With all its love and potency, it’s a sensual idea for you and your partner, but we’re not telling you what to do—fizz your own way.

Price: $28 | www.lifeelements.com

Ballsy: Nuts About You Sack Pack

No, this isn’t a gag gift. Washing your balls is equally as important as vaginal health care. Everyone wants to smell fresh and clean down there, especially on Valentine’s Day. Ballsy is launching a limited edition ‘I’m Nuts About You’ Sack Pack. Why not show your partner that you’re nuts about him by giving him a gift that is totally amazeballs. This set includes their classic Ballwash, an activated charcoal body wash, as well as Nut Rub, which is a solid cologne for below the belt, and Sack Spray, a deodorizing spray for freshening up.

Price: $55 | www.ballwash.com

TREET: CBD Mixed Berry Disposable Vape Pen

Want to experience a better connection with your partner and more pleasure during sex? Research suggests that an increase in “feel-good” chemicals during sexual experiences will enhance pleasure all around. Before heading to the bedroom, take a few hits off TREET CBD Mixed Berry Disposable Vape Pen. For easy use, it’s draw-activated, no buttons, no nonsense. Each vape contains 100mg of pure CBD isolate and lasts for roughly 100 to 150 puffs.

Price: $15 | www.treetvapours.com

Black Dahlia: Sea Salt Caramel CBD Bonbons

Black Dahlia’s all-natural, handmade Sea Salt Caramel CBD Bonbons are decadent, rich, and honestly, so scrumptious you’ll want to eat all seven chocolates in one sitting. The dark chocolate coats browned butter caramel ganache with notes of sea salt, and each bonbon contains 20mg of THC-free CBD. CBD—otherwise known as cannabidiol—promotes relaxation and better sleep, in addition to possessing pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties.

Price: $65 | www.blackdahlia.co

Lord Jones: Valentine’s Day Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops

Lord Jones is releasing their Valentine’s Day Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops for a limited time. Each box showcases eight sweet and lightly tart passion fruit gumdrops, in addition to a single red raspberry gumdrop centered in the middle for a touch of romance. The gumdrops contain 20mg of broad-spectrum CBD. Packaged in a beautiful blush box with a gold foil heart band, this is the perfect gift for enjoying a relaxing moment with the one you love. Don’t miss out, this luxurious gift is only available from January 18th through February 14th.

Price: $50 | www.lordjones.com

Elements Truffles: The Classic Collection

Does your lover prefer gifts that benefit the mind, body, and community? Elements Truffles developed a line of Ayurveda inspired, clean chocolate bars. Sweetened with only raw honey, this is the healthiest chocolate on the market. Each bar contains two main, fair trade ingredients: cacao and honey. The Classic Collection is then infused with Ayurveda superfoods and pure essential oils. The set comes with six flavors, including peppermint with lavender, ginger with black pepper, and orange quinoa with turmeric.

Price: $40 | www.elementstruffles.com

Satori: Cannabis-Infused Chocolate

We aren’t all fortunate enough to live in recreational states, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t spread the word for those who do. Satori crafted a line of decadent, cannabis-infused chocolates—perfect for sharing with your partner. You can choose from their selection of CBD-rich and THC-dominant chocolate bites and bars. The combination of CBD and THC provides people with a pleasant experience, euphoria, and medicinal benefits. With flavors like S’mores, Strawberries in Milk Chocolate, and Blueberries in Dark Chocolate, you’re sure to find the perfect gift to satisfy your lover’s sweet tooth.

Price: Varies | www.satorichocolates.com

grön: Calm Dark Chocolate

Grön’s Calm Dark Chocolate takes the edge off, helping you and your partner remain worry-free, present in the moment, and focused on one another. Each vegan, bite-sized serving contains a whopping 30mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract and GABA, an amino acid known for promoting relaxation and emotional balance. Every box comes with a 15-day supply of handcrafted, fair-trade 70% cacao dark chocolate.

Price: $60 | www.shopgron.com

SipCozy: Alcohol-Removed Hemp Rosé Wine

You and your lover can share a hangover-free holiday with SipCozy’s Alcohol-Removed Wine. Each bottle contains 40mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract, which provides a sense of calm, coziness, and connection. The wine is a Grenache blend rosé, ideal for both celebrations and cuddles on the couch. Pairing well with most meals, this delicious rosé will look stunning in two wine glasses in your dining room. Don’t forget, SipCozy tastes even better when it’s sip chilled.

Price: $18 | www.sipcozy.com

Hora Skincare: Lip Shade + CBD

Sometimes, a little makeup can improve how we feel on the inside, boosting our self-esteem. This Valentine’s Day, your lover will enjoy receiving Lip Shade + CBD, which is available in two shades—Sand Storm and Sheer Sunset. Hora Skincare harmoniously blends 50mg of hemp extract with hero ingredients like avocado oil, peppermint oil, and vitamin E. After application, your lover’s lips are going to appear more hydrated, beautifully colored, and kissable.

Price: $20 | www.horaskincare.com

Drunk Elephant: Lippe Balm

In February, the brisk winter air continues to cause chapped, cracked lips. Give your partner an antioxidant-rich treat that harmoniously blends avocado oil and mongongo nut oils with tripeptide and sea fern algae. Drunk Elephant’s Lippe Balm will nourish, volumize, and hydrate your lover’s lips, while keeping them in ‘lip-top’ condition. Lippe is also designed for under eye application. The star ingredients help reduce puffiness, dark circles, and signs of aging. Drunk Elephant is a supporter of the International Elephant Foundation and the brand is 100% cruelty-free.

Price: $18 | www.drunkelephant.com

KVD Vegan Beauty: Tattoo Liner ‘Cat Eyes for a Cause’

KVD Vegan Beauty’s award-winning eyeliner is now available with a new look. The liner itself is smudge-proof, waterproof, and formulated with optimized black pigments for all-day wear. The precise brush tip makes drawing a cat eye easier than ever. For every limited-edition Tattoo Liner sold, 5% of the purchase price will be donated to United Nations Foundation to benefit Girl Up, a movement advancing girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders.

Price: $21 | www.kvdveganbeauty.com

Herbivore: Pink Cloud Cleanser

Pink Cloud is a pale pink, pH balanced, low-foaming cleanser created by Herbivore. Targeting dryness and redness, this creamy jelly cleanser with rose hydrosol and tremella mushroom is a great option during the winter months. However, it’s suitable for all skin types so many people use this as their go-to cleanser year round. Pink Cloud is vegan, hydrating, and formulated without sulfates or synthetics. This is an essential skincare product to keep handy, and the subtle scent of rose makes this an even better gift for Valentine’s Day.

Price: $24 | www.herbivorebotanicals.com

Upcircle: Eye Cream with Maple & Coffee

Upcircle’s Eye Cream with Maple and Coffee is power-packed with hero ingredients that brighten, refresh, and renew the delicate under eye area, in addition to reducing the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. The combination of maple bark and antioxidant-rich coffee extracts revive tired and puffy eyes. This cream smells delicious and is loaded with ingredients that are essential for the skin.

Price: $20 | us.upcirclebeauty.com

High Beauty: high expectations Facial Oil

High Beauty’s high expectations Facial Oil will exceed all of your loved one’s skin care expectations. With potent hempseed oil, organic plant oils, and antioxidant-rich ingredients, this facial oil is intended to nourish, replenish, and repair the skin. After application, there isn’t a greasy feel—only intense, comforting hydration. Give your loved one the gift of one of the best skincare products.

Price: $54 | www.highbeauty.com

Dr. Kerklaan: Natural CBD PMS Cream

Don’t let PMS cramp your style this Valentine’s Day. Dr. Kerklaan’s Natural CBD PMS Cream is designed to ease premenstrual cramps and body aches. Not only is this cream doctor-designed, but the blend of full-spectrum hemp extract—120mg to be exact—and vanilla promotes naturally soothing effects, which can help ease heightened anxiety. This is one of the best products to keep on hand for premenstrual relief.

Price: $39.99 | www.drkerklaan.com

KANA: Lotus CBD Essence Toner

The combination of lotus flower, CBD, CBG, and CBN can calm inflammation, which is generally the underlying cause of all skin issues. Lotus CBD Essence Toner by KANA promotes healthy skin by addressing redness, inflammation, imbalanced pH levels, fine lines, and wrinkles. This toner preps the skin so it’ll better absorb the following products you use in your daily skincare routine. Being pastel pink in color, Lotus is the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day.

Price: $62 | www.kanaskincare.com

Hempz: Sweet Jasmine & Rose Soothing Herbal Body Moisturizer

Hempz recently launched a new collection, Sweet Jasmine & Rose. The packaging is perfect for Valentine’s Day, it’s pink! Our favorite is their Smoothing Herbal Body Moisturizer—the fragrance is quite sensual. You can give your partner a full-body massage after they slip into some sexy lingerie. This lotion hydrates the skin while locking in moisture. With pure hemp seed oil, plant collagen, essential oils, and butters, your gift will bring pleasure, smooth skin, and smiles.

Price: $19.99 | www.hempz.com