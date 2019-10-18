By Jeff Kronenfeld, November 2019 issue.

Photos courtesy of the Arizona Department of Education

Kathy Hoffman, Arizona’s superintendent of public instruction, knows the moment she decided to run for office: the confirmation hearing for U.S. Secretary of Education in 2017. If you remember this, it’s likely for when Betsy DeVos said schools need guns in case of bear attacks. That year, Arizona ranked as the worst state for teachers in the U.S. according to a study by WalletHub. Diane Douglas, Hoffman’s predecessor, was more focused on issues like banning the word evolution from science classrooms and prosecuting teachers involved in the #RedForEd movement. The Copper State’s education system was a national punchline.

Hoffman was a 31-year-old speech-language pathologist in the Peoria Unified School District during the DeVos confirmation. She realized educators like herself had to stand up if things were going to change. When teachers walked out to demand an increase in school spending, Hoffman marched with them. She proved a formidable debater, defeating tough candidates in the primary and general elections. This victory made her the state’s first Democratic superintendent of public instruction in over 20 years. The book she opted to be sworn in with — “Too Many Moose” — was a favorite of her students. Winning also made her the youngest currently serving state-wide political office holder in the country. As when she is in the classroom, she advocates for all students and teachers in Arizona.

Hoffman knows how far a good education can take you. She grew up in Portland, Oregon. In high school, a Japanese immersion program taught her to speak that language fluently. It also gave her a chance to visit Japan as an exchange student. At the University of Oregon, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Japanese studies. After a year teaching preschool, Hoffman traded temperate rainforests for deserts. Tucson and the University of Arizona beckoned. There she earned a master’s degree in speech-language pathology. This combined her twin loves of language and teaching. A true polyglot, the Superintendent also speaks Spanish fluently. When she graduated from UofA in 2013, Arizona had become home. Hoffman started work as a speech-language pathologist in the Vail Unified School District.

Kathy Hoffman being sworn in by former Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court Scott Bales.

Her five years in Arizona schools inform Hoffman’s priorities as superintendent today. Number one on her list is to return education spending to pre-recession levels. Other goals include improving teacher retainment, expanding access to mental health services and ensuring an equitable distribution of resources. Hoffman praised increases in funding for counselors and raises for teachers included in the 2020 budget. She said it was disheartening to see a surplus of nearly $400 million go to tax cuts instead of restoring school funding.

Her battles are not limited to finances. Arizona lags behind other states in protecting LGBT+ students and providing scientifically accurate sex education. Hoffman has worked valiantly to reverse these trends. In a speech to the state legislature early in her term, she called for the repeal of Arizona’s blatantly discriminatory “no promo homo” law. It was finally axed earlier this year. After this, Hoffman proposed further updates to Arizona’s sex ed guidelines. The changes included requiring information in sex ed classes to be medically and scientifically accurate. The Gilbert-based nonprofit Family Watch International (FWI) — designated as an anti-LGBT+ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — encouraged opposition to the updates. The Arizona State Board of Education did not vote to approve Hoffman’s proposal.

In the aftermath of the June vote, Republican politicians and rightwing extremist groups have continued to target Hoffman with false attacks. She takes it all in stride, remaining focused on her work as superintendent. When she’s not on the road visiting school districts around the state, she swims and practices yoga. Despite facing chronic underfunding and opposition from billionaire-backed dark money groups, Hoffman remains upbeat about Arizona’s future. “I’m relentlessly optimistic because I know what Arizona’s students and teachers can achieve if we give them the resources they need,” Hoffman wrote by email. “We have tremendously talented, dedicated teachers in this state and some of the brightest students in the nation. It is up to us as state leaders to deliver for them.”

Echo: What was the moment you decided to run for Superintendent of Public Instruction and how did your experience working in Arizona schools impact your decision?

Hoffman: I decided to run for this office after watching the confirmation hearings of Betsy DeVos. As I watched her struggle to answer basic education questions, it was clear that she had never spent any significant time in a public school. I knew that if we were ever going to see any positive changes in education, educators like myself needed to stand up and lead.

Can you discuss why your grassroots campaign was successful and how you got it started?

When I started my campaign, it had been over 25 years since an educator oversaw the Arizona Department of Education. Linking stories of my students and colleagues to the challenges facing public education, I traveled across the state to meet with voters who were ready for an educator to lead our public schools. Thanks to the support of voters in every corner of the state and the dedication of my campaign staff, I became the youngest woman elected to statewide office in 2018.

Would you explain how the effort to repeal Arizona’s “no promo homo” law earlier this year succeeded?

For decades, this law has hurt our LGBTQ students and families. During my inaugural “State of Education” speech to the Legislature, I directly called for its repeal. In the months that followed, the state was sued, the Attorney General announced he would not defend the law in court, and the Legislature quickly realized it had no choice but to repeal the law. In a sense, it was the perfect storm of events, but we wouldn’t have been successful without individuals standing up and demanding change. Senator Martín Quezada’s leadership on this issue over the years also helped lay the groundwork that allowed us to be successful.

Tell us about some of the updates you proposed to the state’s sex education guidelines and why you think the Arizona State Board of Education failed to implement them?

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman.

After the repeal of “no promo homo,” my colleagues in the Legislature and I decided to take other minor changes to the State Board for its consideration. These changes would have cleaned up language from the same era as “no promo homo” in State Board rules and would have ensured that, if and when, local districts choose to implement sex education curriculum, that any curriculum implemented be medically and scientifically accurate. I felt the changes merited discussion and consideration, but I can’t speak to why other board members voted the way they did.

You have been the subject of ugly and false attacks by Republican politicians and a dark money group funded by billionaire Betsy DeVos. How do you confront this as an elected official and handle it as a human being?

I have been surprised at the personal nature of the attacks, but I take them in stride and remain focused on our mission of providing a high-quality education to every student in Arizona. As elected state leaders, we must serve our state by collaborating on policies even when our perspectives differ. I’ll continue to reach out and try to work with leaders from both parties because its best for our students and best for our state.

What are the most important issues facing Arizona’s schools and education system?

A top priority for Arizona schools is restoring funding to pre-recession levels, and I’m hopeful that we can come together to find a bipartisan solution on this issue. In the meantime, my administration is committed to holistically supporting our education system. To find innovative ways to attract new educators and retain our dedicated, high-quality teachers, I’ve created two new positions specifically focused on teacher recruitment and retention. Additionally, I’ve prioritized the mental health and well-being of our students by partnering with state and community agencies to bring those supports directly to our classrooms. Finally, to ensure that all students have access to a high-quality education, we must focus on addressing inequities across our education system. To meet this need, I hired Arizona’s first-ever Associate Superintendent of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion earlier this year.

How can people help Arizona’s education system and the LGBT students within it?

Schools bind communities together, so finding any opportunity to support your local schools can make a difference. I cannot understate how important it is for people to make their voices heard at both the local school board level and the Legislature, especially when it comes to being a voice for our LGBTQ students. We need people to be champions of public education, so let your Legislators know that supporting public education, and supporting LGBTQ students is important to you. Everyone’s voice matters.