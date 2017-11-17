Holiday Bliss

When it comes to holiday soirées, no host wants to be bogged down with preparing festive cocktails that require a ton of ingredients. So, according to Jackson Kelly, co-owner and general manager of BLISS/ReBAR, the secret ingredient to any recipe this season is keeping it simple.

Whatever you do, he advises, don’t spend more time making drinks than you spend mingling with your guests – or, worse yet, than you do enjoying these libations with your guests.

“Today it’s all about craft cocktails,” he said. “Much in the way there was an explosion of culinary experimentation a decade ago, today we see a similar crafting of drinks on a smaller scale. The additions of fresh fruit, herbs and spices have allowed bartenders [and hosts] to create drinks with complex tastings as well as killer presentations.”

While candy canes and coco will always be associated with the holidays, Jackson encourages hosts, bartenders venture out and whip up something unique.

“The fun part is the creative process and the tasting of that work, he said. “Try using a pumpkin schnapps with some whip cream or ginger liquor mixed with fresh citrus notes and mushed raspberries for reddish coloring or, for the daring, infuse a jalapeño in a coffee or chocolate tequila add some Irish cream and a dash of nutmeg.

For most however, vodka will be the spirit of choice.

“The great thing with vodka is it’s so universally mixable that no one could go wrong. Add a holiday sounding schnapps, a splash of character (fresh fruit, whip cream, graham cracker rim, nutmeg, etc.) and voila.”

“I don’t think seasonal flavors tend to be preferred over others simply because it’s the holidays, it’s more about what you do with them that make or break a cocktail,” Jackson said. “Just as some families prefer ham over turkey … drinks will only be as good as what you make them with and what profiles you choose to match. You would be amazed what a muddled blackberry, a pinch of cloves or a smash of basil will do for your cocktail. Mix the right proportion of savory and other flavors, leave your fruit/leaves in your drink and watch the enjoyment of your guests.”

In the spirit of the season, Jackson introduced Echo to one of BLISS/ReBAR’s seasonal offerings: The Wall Street, a festive take on the classic Manhattan that’s been updated to meet the modern push for craft cocktails (see recipe, page 28).

“Though many may think drinking scotch or bourbon is an acquired taste, with a bit of an open palate, this will reach across the aisle (unlike other things today) and entice a new drinker,” Jackson said. “It has essence of smoked tobacco, fresh blackberry puree with a hint of orange and walnut. Overall, a smooth tasting drink for the holiday or for any occasion.”

Cheers to a season filled with merriment, loved ones and exceptional craft cocktails! Here are some recipes to get you started …