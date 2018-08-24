Heroes Wanted

By Staff, September 2018 Issue.

Each year, as part of LGBTQ History Month, Echo Magazine honors community heroes who have helped raise consciousness and spark change on the local and national levels by inducting a select few into our Hall of Fame.

Similarly, we wrap up each calendar year by naming Echo’s Leaders of the Year (formerly known as Man and Woman of the Year) and honoring the extraordinary efforts and accomplishments made by two individuals as part of our annual year in review tradition.

But we can’t do it all on our own. To make this happen, we reach out to our readers each year to get the nomination conversation going.

So, if you know of an LGBTQ or allied community member who is deserving of either of these honors – whether it’s for their contributions in government and politics, nonprofit service, activism or entertainment – we invite you to submit a nomination on their behalf.

To nominate someone for consideration, please send your letter of nomination (300 words max.), outlining why the individual being nominated should be considered, to editor@echomag.com by midnight Sunday, Sept. 30.

To view Echo’s Hall of Fame, visit echomag.com/hall-of-fame-2017. For more information on Echo‘s Leaders of the Year, visit echomag.com/leaders-2017.