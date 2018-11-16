Happy Holi-gays: Gifts By and For LGBTQ Friends and Family

By Mikey Rox, December 2018 Issue

Keep it in the “family” this year by giving these gifts from LGBTQ-run businesses designed with our queer brothers and sisters in mind.

Furious Goose Pocket Squares

Fancy silken pocket squares – like the luxurious Selim’s Hammer geometric depicting Ottoman flintstock pistols nestled in an arabesque of roses – doubles as an aristocratic neckerchief with anarchist flair to help elevate your Coachella look from basic bitch to baddest. $54, furiousgoose.co.uk

Smash the Patriarchy Earrings

It’s been all-out war on toxic masculinity in 2018 – and there’s no reason to relent now. OHME’s brass (and brash) Smash the Patriarchy earrings put all the men at your holiday dinner table on notice without you having to say a word. $73, wildfang.com

Üllo Wine Purifier

Selective Sulfite Capture technology in the Üllo purifier restores your vintage to its just-bottled taste, removing the artificial preservative suspected to cause those nasty wine headaches. Package includes an adjustable aerator, four replacement filters, travel bag, and display base to capture stray drips. Custom handblown glassware also is available and designed to work specifically with the device for a chicer presentation. $80, ullowine.com

Bullies and Biceps Calendar

Photographer Mike Ruiz panders to your sensitivities by bringing shirtless models and adorable, adoptable dogs together for his 2019 Bullies and Biceps calendar. The just-safe-enough-for-your-cubicle calendar honors the memory of Ruiz’s beloved pit bull Oliver who passed away earlier this year, and $1 from each copy sold will benefit New York Bully Crew, a rescue op that specializes in rehabbing and re-homing the world’s most misunderstood breed. $25, nybullycrew.org

Haus of Karyn Rolling Papers

As the marijuana-legalization train picks up steam, so are fey ways to get fuzzy, like rolling a fatty in slow burning, 100% hemp “Fancy AF” papers from lesbian-owned maker Haus of Kayrn. Stuff a toker’s stocking with the also available “Happy Pride, Bitch” set while you’re at it. $2.99, haus-of-karyn.myshopify.com

I Love My Weiner Amenity Bag

You’re so vain, you probably think this bag is about you. Might be – if you’ve got a special doxie in your life or, ya know, just an affinity for what your daddy gave you. $24.95, nakeddecor.com