Desert Overture, Phoenix’s Premier LGBTQ and Ally Wind Symphony, will host four other regional bands as part of the Southwest Region Lesbian-Gay Band Association.

Go West! will include a weekend of rehearsals and music workshops in the Phoenix area, culminating in a one-of-a-kind collective performance at 2:00 p.m. Sept. 9 at Tempe Center for the Arts.

The concert will be conducted by the artistic directors from the five Southwest Regional bands, including Desert Overture, as well as the Mile High Freedom Band of Denver, Encantada of Albuquerque, Desert Winds Freedom Band of Palm Springs and the Gay-Lesbian Freedom Band of Los Angeles.

Additionally, musicians from other LGBA bands across the country will participate and perform. For the performance, each conductor will choose two pieces that are a reflection or inspiration of the Southwest and their particular geographic area. More than 100 musicians will take the stage for this special event.

“This is sure to be a special concert for both musicians and audience members alike,” said Scott Helms, Desert Overture band director. “Audience members will enjoy the diversity of musical selections, as well as the sheer musicality of such a large number of musicians.”

Now with more than 50 musicians,Desert Overture was formed in 2010 and remains a hidden cultural gem in the Valley of the Sun. The concert band is an active member of the Lesbian Gay Band Association (LGBA), which has grown to 37 members, including international bands.

Many Desert Overture members played instruments in high school and college and now enjoy producing quality music, along with friends in once-a-week rehearsals. The group is a regular in the Phoenix Pride Parade and also performs at least four major concerts a year through the Valley.

General admission tickets for Go West! are $15 for adults, $5 for students online or $20 for adults and $10 for students at the door.

For more information about Desert Overture, or to be included in their mailing list, visit: www.desertoverture.org.

Go West! – A Collaborative Concert by the Southwest Region Lesbian-Gay Band Association

2 p.m. Sept. 9

Tempe Center for the Performing Arts

700 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

Tickets: desertoverture.org.

About Desert Overture:

Desert Overture is a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Ally (LGBTA) Wind Symphony whose mission is to entertain, enrich, educate, and support the community and our members through our passion for music. As cultural ambassadors of the LGBTA community, we build bridges of acceptance and understanding in the community at large; provide a safe, welcoming, and enjoyable experience for our members and audience; and foster a greater appreciation for quality music. Formed in 2010, this 50+ member wind ensemble performs concerts several times throughout the valley and includes both LGBTQ and straight ally members.