Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian following controversial social media posts

By Endia Fontanez

Actress Gina Carano, known for Cara Dune’s role on the Disney+ show The Mandalorian, has been removed from future Star Wars shows and films after social media posts of hers showed support for controversial right-wing ideas.

Lucasfilm announced that she had been fired Wednesday after what they considered “the last straw”: an Instagram post in which Carano implied that being a Republican in today’s political landscape was not so different from being a Jewish person during the Holocaust.

However, this was not the first time she has made social media posts reflecting harmful right-wing ideas. She has mocked mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and much more.

But perhaps most notably and yet never mentioned by Lucasfilm or Disney is the blatant transphobia that she has demonstrated on her Twitter account, which has been consistent even while she was actively working on the set of The Mandalorian.

In September 2020, Carano received backlash on Twitter when, after a number of Star Wars fans asked if she could include her pronouns in her bio like her co-star Pedro Pascal, whose Twitter display name includes the words “he/him” after his name. Carano, instead of adding “she/her” to her profile and calling it a day, added “boop/bop/beep” to the end of her own display name, an action which seemed like a very obvious mocking of transgender people and allies.

At the time of the incident, Carano wrote on Twitter: “Yes, Pedro (Pascal) and I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them (preferred pronouns) in their bios. I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.” (sic)

Carano’s firing from The Mandalorian comes not long after the show’s star, Pedro Pascal, publicly supported his sister Lux after she came out as a transgender woman in the most recent issue of Chile’s Ya Magazine.

Lucasfilm has not responded to an invitation to comment at the time of publication.