The Gayest Guide to Holiday Gift Giving

By Mikey Rox, December 2017 Issue

From stocking stuffers to the ultimate adventure, you’ll be able to deliver the perfect presents to LGBTQ people of all ages and sensibilities with this comprehensive gift guide.

For the local lover



A Pint of Pride

Your favorite local beer will taste even better in a pair of 16-ounce pint glasses etched with the city streets and neighborhoods of Phoenix, Tempe or Tucson. Pro tip: If beer isn’t the preferred beverage of your gift recipient, check out the wine and rocks glasses.

$29.50 (per set) | theuncommongreen.com/collections/maps-barware

Localist Membership

As a Localist, the recipient of this gift will gain access to special events and unique opportunities – ranging from tours to tastings – throughout the year, all while supporting local businesses along the way.

$20 | localfirstaz.com/localist

Frank Lloyd Wright Porcelain Box

Gold-trimmed and limited edition – only 1,500 numbered pieces exist – this porcelain lidded catchall features one of Wright’s Liberty magazine cover designs with a quote on the inside as a daily reminder to put your best LGBTQ foot forward.

$80 | shopwright.org

For the accoutrement aficionado

Elliot Havoc Racer Chronograph Watch

Designed in gay-mecca Golden Gate City, the chronograph watch from Elliot Havok – shown here in festive green with Italian leather straps – features Miyota Japanese JS15 movement, a sapphire glass face, and enough style cred that you can forgo the gift receipt.

$199 | elliothavok.com

Petite Diamond Snowflake Necklace

Sixty-one shimmering diamonds set in a snowflake of 14K white gold takes the liberal politics your girlfriend wears on her proverbial sleeve and puts them squarely on her chest. A badge of honor, indeed.

$495 | bahdos.com

BucknBear Small Abalone Knife

Vibrant iridescent abalone handles flank a gorgeous VG10 core Damascus steel blade – which resembles a beach shoreline – to create this all-purpose pocketknife that avid outdoorsmen and lesbians will go gaga over.

$89 | urbanedcsupply.com

For the apparel authorities



Iridescent Universe Joggers



Explore the constellations of his nether region while he’s lounging in these hypnotic, cosmic statement joggers that you can’t take your eyes off of.

$60 | intotheam.com

Fanchest



Deck out your special sports fan in head-to-toe spirit for their favorite team with a Fanchest filled with everything they’ll need for a next-level game day. Each box is unique but chests often includes shirts, hats, scarves, cups and more officially licensed swag from NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB or college teams. Autographed memorabilia boxes also are available.

$59-$299 | fanchest.com

Seersucker Martini Belt



Hand-stitched and made to order, the martini needlepoint belt from Brewster Belt Co. adds a twist of whimsy to casual Fridays while reinforcing the comforting reality that it’s always five o’clock somewhere. Also available in a San Francisco landscape design prominently featuring the rainbow pride flag.

$165-$175 | brewsterbelt.com

For the loud and proud

Pay It Forward

If you’ve considered making a tax-deductible donation to local LGBTQ nonprofit in the name of someone you’re shopping for, this is the year to do it. We have a list of local organizations, organized by category, for you to browse.

Any amount | echomag.com/community-directory

ONEHOPE Pride Box

Gay newlyweds will cherish the sentiment – and enjoy the bubbly – in this prideful gift box featuring ONEHOPE California Sparkling Brut Rainbow Glitter Edition, a Supreme Court Ruling card by Emily McDowell, rainbow disco ball bottle-necker and confetti push-pop in a white gift box. Every two gift sets sold fund one hour of operational costs for the Trevor Project’s lifeline helpline that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

$99 | onehopewine.com

Genital-Shaped Cookie Cutters

Gay sex positions and detailed human genitalia – veins and all, y’all – turn sugar-spiked dough into never-more-than-a-mouthful cookies lifted straight from the Kama Sutra. Perfect for the church bake sale.

$9-12 | etsy.com/au/shop/bakerlogy

For the lushes we love

Kevin Messenger Beverage Carrier

Don’t let this bag fool you: The only message it’s sending is how to get day drunk on three liters of insulated wine, beer, or premade cocktail – and look dapper dapper of doing it.

$75 | vivajennz.com

Wine Explorer by Vinome

After receiving their Helix-sequenced DNA results, recipients can head to the Vinome website to discover curated wine recommendations tailored to their taste preferences and scientifically selected based on their genetic makeup to add an exciting new element to boozy half-price-bottle nights.

$110 | helix.com

P remium Mixology Case

The Spice Lab lets bar-cart entertainers hone their skills with a this case’s selection of professional tools, plus a dozen botanicals like cardamom, mace, and hibiscus flower to help elevate their drink-slingin’ game.

$200 | shop.thespicelab.com

Craft a Brew

Give the gift of a date night with an at-home DIY twist with these beer-, wine- and cider-making kits for hands-on boozehounds. All equipment and step-by-step instructions are included to ferment and bottle small-batch libations to quench the thirst of a crowd – or just the two of you.

$45-$60 | craftabrew.com

For the homebodies

Hestan Cue Induction Cooking System

This smart pan and induction burner with embedded Bluetooth sensors brings amateur kitchen skills into the 21st century so you and boo can home-cook like the tuned-in Millennials you can’t stop telling everybody you are.

$500 | hestancue.com

Rocabi Weighted Blanket

Cut back on your Advil PM and Xanax nightcaps with all-the-rage adult weighted blankets that studies have found to help alleviate anxiety and insomnia. A little rub and tug at bedtime never hurt either.

$209-$279 | rocabi.com

Slumbr Pillows

Slumbr’s online Pillow Quiz will help determine which luxurious pillows suit each sleeper – take it on your partner’s behalf so you don’t ruin the surprise – but rest assured (yeah, we know what we did there) that you’ll both sleep better as visions of go-go boys dance in your heads.

$60-$225 | slumbr.com

For the entertainment experts

Epson Home Cinema 2100

Screen movies up to 11 feet wide – that’s four times the size of a 60-inch flat panel TV – with this home projector featuring full HD resolution, 1.6x zoom, and a built-in 10 W speaker that’ll make your old Netflix and chill routine feel like a second-run matinee. Popcorn trick encouraged.

$650 | epson.com

Astro Fi Wi-Fi Connected Telescope

Your gay niece or nephew (don’t we all have one by now?) can shoot for the stars – or at least gaze at them – with the Astro Fi Wi-Fi Connected Telescope that throws the live night sky onto a phone or tablet for easy exploration of the cosmos (or the hot neighbor’s bedroom).

$400 | thegrommet.com

Symphonica Horn Speaker Dock



Reminiscent of the iconic Victrola phonograph, this handcrafted acoustic horn updates turn-of-the-century design to produce a sleek, electricity-free speaker to amplify smartphone playlists that would make Edison proud.

$130-$160 | symphonicasound.com

For adventure seeker (or the person who has it all)

EcoReco E-Scooter

Commuters and students alike will appreciate this environmentally safe electric scooter that charges in a standard AC outlet, hits the road at up to 20 miles per hour for 10 to 20 miles on a single charge, and folds down quickly and easily into a compact and lightweight means of save-the-planet transportation.

$799 | ecorecoscooter.com

Happier Camper

Hitch vintage-inspired Happier Camper – outfitted with modern amenities, like the Adaptiv modular interior, USB ports, and other custom components – to the back of most vehicles for all-the-time hook-up-and-go getaways guaranteed to renew a zest for adventure.

$18,950+ | happiercamper.com