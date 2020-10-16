Gift giving 2020: The ultimate guide

By Mikey Rox, November 2020 Issue

In a year filled with more craziness than any of us ever expected, at least we have the holidays. What will they look like this year? Bright, beautiful, and back-to-basics. Treat yourself and your loved ones to these come-on-be-happy presents hand-picked for LGBTQ+ friends and family.

We Are Beautiful ring

There wasn’t much glitter or glam in The Year That Wasn’t, but you can change that. One-hundred percent of proceeds from Pharoun’s 22k gold, rainbow-edged We Are Beautiful cocktail ring (also available in sterling silver) will benefit civil-rights organization Southerners on New Ground. $260; pharaoun.com

Therapeutic journal

Stressed? Join the club – if clubs were a thing right now. Until then, try the Write Here & Tear therapeutic journal, which encourages users to jot down their troubles then tear ’em up. Journaling and paper tearing have proven results, too, with 55 percent of survey respondents reporting relief, and another 35 percent relaxation. $20; shop.nicolerussell.com

Queer Agenda card game

Made by and for the LGBTQ+ community, the Queer Agenda card game prompts players to participate in rowdy dares and answer inappropriate questions – because you’re goddamn right it should. $25; fitzgames.com

Embossed rolling pin

Imprint whimsical holiday scenes – including detailed snowflakes, trees and reindeer – onto sugar cookies, piecrusts, and even pastas from solid beech wood rolling pins that’ll give Martha a run for her baking-maven money. $35; embossedco.com

Heated towel rack

Spas and bathhouses were but a memory this year, but you can bask in hot hugs from the comfort of your own home. This heated towel rack keeps your fluffy terrys dry and 90 percent more hygienic between washes — an appreciated feature during a Covid-19 Christmas. $500+; bathroombutleronline.com

Rainbow safety razor

Iridescent anodized zinc and brass alloy add a splash of queer panache to your Dopp kit on a safety razor — cant be too careful in Final Destination 2020 — that changes appearance depending how light hits it. Just like you, boo. $30; shave.net

Holiday-icon dessert set

Set your socially distanced dessert table in style with Molly Hatch’s modern heirloom ceramic plates and mugs featuring matching icon prints of candy canes, Christmas trees, gingerbread folx, holly, ice skates, and snowflakes. $16-$18 each; mollyhatch.com

Sustainable swabs and tissues

LastSwab and LastTissue replace single-use Q-Tips and Kleenex for convenient, washable, good-for-you-and-the-environment stocking stuffers. Because there is no Planet B. $12-$24; lastobject.com

Pot for Pot kit

Pot for Pot DIY cannabis growing kits produce up to eight ounces of ganj in 80 days so you can turn your kitchen, patio or desk with natural or artificial light into a money-saving personal dispensary. Ships to all 50 states – and states of mind. $100; apotforpot.com

Gummy sweet-treat tower

Taste the rainbow of a foot-high sweets tower from Dylan’s Candy Bar – including bears (gummy ones, of course), Razzmataz rainbow bites, red Australian licorice, and sour poppers (not the kind you’re used to) – packaged in striped, tiered boxes and tied with a bow. $50; dylanscandybar.com

#FakeFacts game

No, this card game isn’t based on Donald Trump’s presidency – not entirely, at least – but it will provide hours of fun trying to identify and fools others with bizarre, surprising, and unpredictable trivia. Easy to play virtually over Zoom, too. $15; thegamecrafter.com

Craft Caribbean rum

You can file the bright and radiant Don Q Reserve 7 aged Puerto Rican rum under “Fucking Necessary,” and serve it on the rocks at this year’s six-feet-from-insanity holiday party. $25, donq.com

Spongebob Pride Pop!

Pride celebrations were largely cancelled this year – because what wasn’t – but you can shine on anytime of year, queer, with a Funko Pop! Pride stocking stuffer in the form of verified gay-con Spongebob Squarepants. $11; funko.com

Robot vacuum

Yeedi’s K650 automated vacuum – boasting bigger suction, less noise, high-efficiency filtration, and made of durable anti-scratch tempered glass – lessens the Cinderell-y workload while you work from home. $220; amazon.com

Evil Eye earrings

Fourteen-karat-gold evil-eye earrings encrusted with .08 carats of diamonds will provide cheeky edge to a New Year’s Eve look that’s not lookin’ back. 2021 or bust, baby! $260; styletypology.com

Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBT lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets across the world. He currently lives in his van, ho-ho-hoing around the country. Connect with Mikey on Instagram @mikeyroxtravels