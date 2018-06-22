Fruity Fashion

By Mikey Rox, July 2018 Web Exclusive.

This season’s sticky-sweet summer wear obsession is a tropical treasure trove of fruity prints, patterns and palates that’ll make you look good enough to eat. That’s what you’re going for, isn’t it?

Novel Navels

Sink your toes into the eye-catching Sonnige Orange slip-ons, designed by lawyer-turned-artist Anny Cecilia Walt for BucketFeet, powered by enough Vitamin C to chase down the Vitamin D. $65, bucketfeet.com

Pucker Up

Show off your arm UZIs – you didn’t load those guns for nothin’ – in Bonobos’ short-sleeve Riviera shirt in this all-over lemon-wedge print that’s as fun as it is fresh. Build a fabric fruit salad with additional styles in watermelon, banana, pineapple, and avocado. $88, bonobos.com





Low-Hanging Fruit

There’s an urban legend that says an upside-down pineapple in your grocery cart signifies you’re a swinger on the prowl, but you can skip a trip to the supermarket (if that’s your thing) in Mr Turk’s pinã-colada-in-your-pants Clyde Slim Trouser. $268, mrturk.com Toe Jam

Can’t decide just how fruity you’re feeling today? Allow yourself options with Happy Socks’ Fruits Socks Gift Box, featuring four pairs of funky mid-calves in summer-ready watermelon, banana, pineapple, and strawberry. $42, happysocks.com

Zest Man

LINK UP’s cocktail-inspired lime-slice cufflinks, painted with rich pigmented enamel in a lip-puckering green, punch up your summer wedding attire and add a spritz of flair to sophisticasual white-party looks. $95, linkupshop.com

Chica Chica Boom Chic

You’re just asking for a kween to wig when you put on Swatch’s aptly named So Frutti wristwatch, reminiscent of Miss Chiquita (and Carmen Miranda before her), part of the watchmaker’s Beach Swing collection designed for fashion and function with its illustrated face, silicone strap, and three-bar water resistance. $75, shop.swatch.com

Seedless Slip-Ons

Fans of ABC’s Shark Tank may recognize chunky, customizable ISlide sandals – the shoes’ founders walked away from a deal on the Season 8 premiere – but even brand initiates will be intrigued by the watermelon Wave Gels that give the sensation of walking on water. (P.S. Ellen’s a fan, too!) $50, islideusa.com

Daily Rind

There’s no bitterness to Frank and Oak’s poplin grapefruit-printed shirt in dress blue that pairs just as perfectly with chinos as it does California-wash denim to create an out-to-dinner getup with zing. $60, frankandoak.com

Planting Seed

Smash or be smashed? That’s the question when you show off the goods in MeUndies’ thrice-softer-than-cotton avocado-printed briefs, boxers, and trunks that are practically begging for a freshness inspection. $24, meundies.com