Four films in theaters this month

By Tuesday Mahrle, May 2019 Issue.

Vita and Virginia

In theaters May 3 | Not Yet Rated | 110 Minutes | Biography, Drama, Romance

This true story set in 1920’s London introduces audiences to the affair between acclaimed novelist Virginia Woolf and socialite Vita Sackville-West. While both were in marriages at the time, their illicit romance and friendship was controversial and inspiring. It was this affair which inspired one of Woolf’s great works, “Orlando.” Vita and Virginia shares the hardships all relationships endure but also the depths of mental illness and the strength it takes to overcome an unconventional and taboo love.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

In theaters May 3 | Rated R | 108 Minutes | Biography, Crime, Drama

Ted Bundy, the name strikes fear in all of us. Told from a different perspective, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile explores the everyday life of a charming killer. Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s long-time girlfriend, retells his story through her eyes. This is the real Sleeping With the Enemy tale with a cast of young Hollywood actors bringing this story to life. Led by Zac Efron, who has been noted as giving his best performance, in the role of the deceptively handsome Bundy.

Mena Massoud as the street rat with a heart of gold, Aladdin, and Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie in Disney’s ALADDIN, directed by Guy Ritchie.

Aladdin

In Theaters May 22 | Not Yet Rated | Family, Adventure, Comedy

With the classics being remade into new live-action masterpieces of their animated counterparts, Aladdin brings us the tale of the street urchin who falls in love with a princess. Guy Ritchie directs this adaptation and brings new life and vision as well as some new faces to a contemporary audience. Will Smith has some Genie-sized shoes to fill and in interviews believes he had to “pay homage to Robin Williams but make Genie his own.” Even if you’re a die-hard fan of the original, the story of Aladdin reminds us to be open-minded and see that change, whether a street rat marrying a princess or a film classic polished and made new, makes everyone live happily ever after.

Rocketman

In theaters May 23 | Not Yet Rated | 85 Minutes | Drama, Biography

Show-stopping, sequin-wearing, flamboyant performer Sir Elton John is paid tribute in this biopic about his early beginnings and rise to stardom. Played by Taron Egerton, the young John becomes the flashy newcomer on the music scene. He has the voice, the talent, and the drive to get what he wants, but at what cost? Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jamie Bell also star in this Oscar buzzworthy film.