Four films in theaters this month

By Tuesday Mahrle, March 2020 Issue.

Run This Town

In Theaters March 6 | Rated R | 69 Minutes | Drama

When young Bram (Ben Platt), a newspaper reporter in Toronto, uncovers scandalous information about the city’s mayor, Rob Ford (Damian Lewis), he finds himself moving from desk job to hard-hitting news reporter. Ford’s close aides Ashley (Nina Dobrev) and Kamal (Mena Massoud) are trying to spin Bram’s story while he’s probing them for information. Scott Speedman, Gill Bellows, and Jennifer Ehle also star in this salacious drama.

My Spy

In Theaters March 13 | Rated PG-13 | 102 Minutes | Action, Comedy, Family

Hardened CIA operative JJ (Dave Bautista) is tasked with surveying a family undercover. When nine-year-old Sophie (Chloe Coleman) discovers he’s watching them, she blackmails him into teaching her to be a spy in exchange for keeping his identity a secret. Hilarious and heartwarming, this movie is fun for the whole family.

The Informer

In Theaters March 13 | Rated R | 113 Minutes | Crime, Drama, Thriller

Pete Koslow is a former Special Ops soldier who finds himself jailed after engaging in a fight in order to protect his wife. He’s given the opportunity to get an early release if he becomes an informant for the FBI. Pete finds himself caught in the crosshairs when an undercover cop is killed during a sting operation. He must return to prison to find a way to save his family from the mob, the NYPD and the FBI. This film stars Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Clive Oven, and Common.

Mulan

In Theaters March 27 | Not Yet Rated | 129 Minutes | Drama, Action, Adventure

An all-star, all-Asian cast that includes Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, and Gong Li present Mulan, the live-action story of a young girl fighting against all odds. When the Chinese Emperor decrees that a man from every family must serve in the Imperial Army, Hua Mulan, the oldest daughter of an ailing warrior, masquerades as a man to save her father’s life. Mulan is an inspiring story for all women, proving that anything he can do, she can do better.