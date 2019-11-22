Four films in theaters this month

By Tuesday Mahrle, December 2019 Issue.

Bombshell

In Theaters December 20 | Not Rated | 108 Minutes

| Biography, Drama

Controversial media group Fox News is the backdrop of this intense drama with an all-star cast. Academy Award nominee John Lithgow portrays the head of the powerhouse reporting empire, Roger Ailes. Fellow Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie and Academy Award winners Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman play the band of women who teamed up to take him down. This story drips with intrigue and was so salacious it had every other news outlet on edge.

A Hidden Life

In Theaters December 13 | Rated PG-13 | 173 Minutes | Drama, Biography, War

Genius director Terrence Malick tells the story of the not-so-well-known Franz Jagerstatter in A Hidden Life. The Austrian farmer was threatened with execution when he refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. With the love of his life, wife Fanni, children by his side, and his faith to guide him, Jagerstatter stands up to the regime with strength and spirit.

The Banker

In Theaters December 6 | PG-13 | 120 Minutes | Drama

In the 1950s, the idea of an African American man owning his own business was unheard of. The Banker tells the story of two African Americans who knew they didn’t stand a chance in real estate, so they conspired together and hire a working-class white man to pretend to be the head of their bank, while they posed as servicemen to him. Samuel L. Jackson teams with Anthony Mackie as chauffer and janitor to Nicholas Hoult as The Banker in this story inspired by true events.

Marriage Story

In Theaters December 6 | Rated R | 136 Minutes | Comedy, Drama, Romance

Relationships are hard. Bi-coastal divorces are harder. When a splintering marriage is on the brink, this stage director and his actor wife are pushed to extremes when money and attorneys get involved. Witness the unraveling union while a family attempts to stay together. This tug-of-war will hit close to home for those who have experienced divorce.