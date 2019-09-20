Four films in theaters this month

By Tuesday Mahrle, October 2019 Issue.

Joker

In theaters October 4 | Rated R | 122 minutes | Crime, Drama, Thriller

The role is said to be cursed. It is dark and terrifying in a creepy, sadistic, unsettling way. In a never before stand-alone movie, Joker, played by the incomparable Joaquin Phoenix, is an origin story of the famed Batman nemesis. The actual origins of Joker are unknown, and this film will answer questions and leave you with more about the tortured villain. The story follows failed comedian Arthur Fleck, who after an attack, begins a dissent into madness as his new clown identity.

Lucy in the Sky

In Theaters October 4 | Rated R | 124 Minutes | Drama, Sci-Fi

Space is so vast, its hard to fathom its immensity. Lucy (Natalie Portman), is a determined astronaut who finds herself feeling enlightened after her mission through the universe. Coming home proves to be a bigger struggle than getting up there. Reality seems more Sci-Fi in a world that now seems like a fishbowl. Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz and Ellen Burstyn round out the cast, inviting you to come star gazing.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

In theaters October 17 | Rated | Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Families are complex. The people we hold dear are sometimes the ones that cause the most harm. In the second installment of the Disney villain’s story, Maleficent and Aurora find themselves at odds with Aurora in love and planning a wedding to a prince. Maleficent must use her powers to try and stop her from making a potentially terrible mistake and keep Aurora from the Prince’s evil mother.

The Current War

In theaters October 25 | Rated PG-13 | 107 minutes | Biography, Drama, History

Edison. Westinghouse. Tesla. Set in the industrial age of design, three men sparked ideas to power the new modern world. It’s a race to the finish line with charged personalities and amped up ambition. Fueled by the desire to be on top, passions ignite when it comes to being the name associated with electricity. Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicholas Hoult, and Tom Holland bring the story of these three modern men to the silver screen.