Four films in theaters this month

By Tuesday Mahrle, September 2019 Issue.







By Tuesday Mahrle, August 2019 Issue.

IT Chapter II

In theaters September 6 | Rated R | 185 minutes | Horror, Thriller

It’s been 27 years since the Losers’ Club first laid eyes on Pennywise. They’ve grown up and living normal lives. The friends have done their best to put those gruesome events of their childhood in the past. The tragedies of Derry forced them apart through the years, but one harrowing phone call will reunite the squad and bring them face-to-face with the thing they fear the most, in the town they used to call home.

Judy

In theaters September 27 | Rated PG-13 | 118 Minutes | Biography, Drama, History

Adapted from the stage play End of the Rainbow, Judy brings us the story of infamous Judy Garland in the winter of 1968. We follow Judy’s residency at a British theater chronicling her well-publicized struggles with depression, anxiety, pills, and alcohol. When the world around her was nothing but gloom, Judy (played by Renee Zellweger) shows the world all the colors that are just over the rainbow.

American Dreamer

In theaters September 27 | Rated R | 92 minutes | Crime, Thriller

Doing his best to make ends meet, a HAIL driver finds himself down on his luck and running low on funds. Unable to afford child support payments, he can no longer see his son, so when a low-level drug dealer gives him a deal to fix his financial woes, he reluctantly agrees. This twisted thriller puts knots in your stomach. What would you do if you were faced with the possibility of never seeing your loved one again and you had nothing left to lose?

The Hunt

The Hunt

In theaters September 27 | Not Rated | Action, Horror, Thriller

Bound and gagged, 12 strangers wake up in a clearing in a forest. Unsure of how they got there, they start searching for answers. It doesn’t take long before they realize they shouldn’t be looking; they should be hiding. Welcome to Manor House, a vacation resort where the elite of the country hunt everyday citizens for sport. Unknown to the rich, one of their catches knows the game better than they do.





