Four films in theaters this month

By Tuesday Mahrle, August 2019 Issue.

The Kitchen

In Theaters August 9 | Rated R | Action, Crime, Drama

Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elizabeth Moss star as mob wives in NYC’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood; the movie is set in 1978. Based on the Vertigo comic book series, the story follows three women left with little to no resources after their husbands are sent to prison. Armed with vengeance and wit, these mafia maidens take on the Irish mob with all the knowledge and instinct they learned from their incarcerated husbands.

Peanut Butter Falcon

In Theaters August 9 | Rated PG-13 | Runtime 93 Minutes | Action Adventure

When is the last time you went on an adventure — a true adventure? Where you chased your dreams and enjoyed the ride? If it’s been too long or seems unattainable, then get ready to go on an epic journey. The Peanut Butter Falcon introduces Zak, a young man with Down syndrome who lives in a residential nursing home. Trapped, his only escape is watching pro-wrestling and his idol, The Salt-Water Redneck. Zak breaks free and goes on a quest to join the wrestling school of his hero. Along the way he meets Tyler, an outlaw, and the two become unlikely allies in the hopes to fulfill Zak’s dreams. Nursing home attendant Eleanor finds them and threatens to bring Zak home but the two convince her to join their adventure. This film has heart, soul, comedy, and love.

Good Boys

In Theaters August 16 | Rated R | Comedy

In 5th grade, these boys knew everything about everything … except how to kiss girls. What better way to find out how then to steal a drone and spy on the neighbor making out with her boyfriend? Things don’t go as planned when they break the drone and need to replace it before he gets home. Through hilariously bad decisions, these boys skip school in an effort to fix the toy and make it to the hot coed school party to practice their skills. These good boys are laugh-out-loud relatable, endearing, foul-mouthed, pre-pubescent, and outrageous.

The Informer

In Theaters August 16 | Not Yet Rated | Runtime 113 Minutes | Drama

A former special ops soldier is jailed after protecting his wife in a fight. The FBI offers him early release to become an informant for a sting on New York’s most notorious crime boss. When an undercover agent gets killed, the deal that was meant to set him free puts him in a tighter space than a prison cell. Fraught with impossible decisions, the informant must return to prison and find a way to escape the NYPD, the FBI and the mob in order to save his family’s lives.