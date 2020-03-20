Four films in theaters this month

By Tuesday Mahrle, April 2020 Issue.

The New Mutants

In Theaters April 3 | 94 Minutes | Action, Horror, Sci-Fi

Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) leads a cast of up-and-comers in an action packed film about five young mutants. The first graduating class of Charles Xavier’s School for the Gifted is being held in captivity in a secret facility and the extraordinary group must fight to keep themselves alive. Continuing the X-Men sagas, you’ll find thrills and chills in this much anticipated April debut.

The Lovebirds

In Theaters April 3 | Rated R | 86 Minutes | Crime, Action, Thriller, Romance, Comedy, Mystery

Every couple has one defining moment in their relationship. For Leilani and Jibran (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani), that moment is a murder gone wrong. The two find themselves entangled in the crosshairs of police, assassins, and secret societies all while trying to clear their names. Hilarity follows these characters in this crazy, action-packed, romantic comedy with a twist.

Promising Young Woman

In Theaters April 17 | Rated PG-13 | 113 Minutes | Crime, Drama, Thriller

A young woman, Cassie (Carey Mulligan), suffers a tragic and traumatic incident that derails her life. With her future plans washed away, this once promising young woman finds herself treading the waters of life. Now, she’s a medical school drop-out, living at home and working at a local coffee shop. Her boss (Laverne Cox) is worried about her but it’s ok, Cassie has a secret — a double life she leads at night.

Antebellum

In Theaters April 24 | Not Yet Rated | | Horror, Thriller

Janelle Monáe, Gabourey Sidibe, and Jena Malone headline this disturbing thriller from the producers of Get Out and Us. Successful author Veronica Henley (Monae) finds herself in an alternate reality and can’t diverge from it. She must uncover the dark mysteries to escape before it’s too late. This movie will have you at the edge of your seat and grasping for something in this reality to cling to.