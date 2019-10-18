Echo Magazine’s Hall of Fame

By Staff, November 2019 Issue.

Each year, as part of LGBTQ History Month, Echo Magazine honors community heroes who have helped raise awareness and spark change on the local and national levels by nominating them for induction into our Hall of Fame.

Echo’s annual Hall of Fame tradition was established in 2006, and each year LGBTQ and allied community members have been recognized of their contributions in government and politics, nonprofit service, activism, and entertainment.

The individuals profiled on the following pages join more than 100 others who have been left a lasting legacy throughout the years.

Echo would like to thank those who took the time to submit nominations for this year’s candidates and we invite you to join us in congratulating the Class of 2019.

Meet Echo’s previous Hall of Fame Inductees:

2018

•Julie Craig •Leticia Frye •Steve Gallardo

•Doug Klinge •Liz Massey •Elle Murtaugh

•Barbra Seville’s Wonderful 100 •Rhonda Walden

2017

• Dawn Bowman | • Jeremy Bright | • Josef Burwell

• Edward Castro | • Geoffrey Dorsey | • Silvana Salcido Esparza

• Jeffery Perales | • Stevie Tran

2016

• Daniel Eckstrom | • Olivia Gardens | • Neal Lester

• Sheila Lopez | • Gabriel Medellin | • Ron Passarelli

• Stephanie Sherwood | • Eileen Yellin

2015

• Eddie Broadway • Bruce (Trethewy) Christian • Tempest DuJour

• Bobbi Lancaster • The Patterson Family • Marshall Shore

• Keith Thompson • Claudia Work

2014

• Millie Carter Bloodworth • Rev. Jeffrey Dirrim • Linda Elliott

• Jason Green • Brendan Mahoney • Felicia Minor

• George Martinez and Fred McQuire • Why Marriage Matters Arizona

2013

• Freddy Prinze Charming • Neil Cohen • The Rev. Charles Coppinger

• Alan East • Al and Donna Ellis • David Fiss • Austin Head

• Kit Kloeckl • Lawrence Robinson • Donna Rossi

2012

• Dr. Rebecca Allison • Ron Casola • Damon Dering • John Goldschmidt

• Sen. Jack Jackson Jr. • Robrt Pela • Kado Stewart

• Rev. Brad Wishon •Rich Zavala

2011

• Jimmy Gründer • Lauren Menschen • Daniel Hernandez

• Angela Hughey

• Pussy LeHoot • Lawrence Moore • Nancy Nunez • Sheri Owens

• Amanda Simpson • Megan Schmitz • Micheal Weakley • Rick Welts

2010

• Ken Cheuvront • Randy Georgette • Helena Grayson • Gary Guerin

• Sam Holdren • Donna McHenry • Barbra Seville • Brandi Sokolosky

• Meg Sneed • Charlotte Strayhorne

2009

• Melinda Mae Brown • Bob DeJardine • Conrad Egge • Cheryl Emery • Bob Fernie

• Regina Gazelle • Rocco Menaguale • Tamara Williams • Dr. David Payne

• Roger Rea • Lila Sherman • Rev. Patrick Stout • Bunny Tarquinio

2008

Madelaine Adelman • Gregg Edelman • Mike Fornelli • Scott Jacobson

• Barbara McCullough-Jones • Annie Loyd • Dr. John M. Post • Boots/Ray Reid

• Donna Rose • Bill Sheppard • Darin Simmer • Tom Simplot • Kyrsten Sinema

2007

• Bob Aronin • Morrie Carter • Babe Caylor • Dr. Kenneth Fisher

• Gerrie Mayer-Gibbons • Katie Gummere • Bill Lewis • Artie Michaelis

• Jeff Ofstedahl • Don Pintacura • Bob Spier

2006

• Kirk Baxter • John Bircumshaw • Ed Buck • Bj Bud • Bill MacDonald

• Bob Ellis • Amy Ettinger • Neil Giuliano • Don Hamill • Bob Hegyi

• Linda Hoffman • John King • Steve May • Marti McElroy • Dianne Post

• Steve Schemmel • Tish Tanner • Dale Williams