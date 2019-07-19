Dining with man’s best friend

By Michelle Talsma Everson, August 2019 Issue.

Eating out is a social activity — one that you want to share with your family and friends. But, what if one of your best friends happens to have four legs? We rounded up some of the Valley’s most welcoming patios for pups. While this isn’t an exhaustive list (you’d be surprised how many places you can bring your furry friend!), we hope it inspires you to not leave Fido at home next time you go for a meal out. Bone appétit!

Taco Guild

46 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix

At Taco Guild, the Old and New World culinary traditions are celebrated. Traditional Mexican techniques are utilized to offer the best of classic and modern flavors. Taco Guild is housed in a beautiful historic church circa 1893 that showcases original stained glass windows, a wooden beamed ceiling, floor and other original mementos. Taco Guild serves lunch and dinner during the week with daily happy hour specials. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taco Guild offers a dog-friendly patio with complimentary water bowls.

The Lola AZ

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Glendale

The Lola AZ is a cocktail lab and eatery located at Westgate. Locally-owned and operated, The Lola takes its name from the mantra “Living Out Life’s Adventures” and serves up fresh, scratch-made menu items and inventive craft cocktails. The Lola offers happy hour Monday-Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and brunch Tuesday-Sunday. It has a dog-friendly, shaded and turfed patio. Water is provided for your furry friend and, beginning in September, The Lola will have “Pawppy Hour,” which will include complimentary organic dog treats.

Salty Sow

4801 E. Cactus Road, Scottsdale

Cool pooches living their best lives at Pedal Haus.

With the tagline “Swine + Wine + Beer,” Salty Sow is described as “an American Gastropub that serves contemporary farmhouse fare.” The chef-driven menu features handcrafted cocktails and entrees with locally sourced ingredients. The menu is full of clean, farm-to-table eats and the setting is rustic but contemporary. Salty Sow is pet-friendly on their patio and offers dogs a bowl of water during their visit.

Pedal Haus

730 S. Mill Ave., #102, Tempe

Pedal Haus boasts a 6,000 square-foot, dog-friendly patio and beer garden with outdoor games like ping pong and corn hole. The locally owned brewpub is home to made-on-site craft brews and bites in the heart of Downtown Tempe with one of the largest patios in Arizona. Since its establishment in 2015, Pedal Haus Brewery’s craft beers have been highly distinguished year after year and won multiple craft beer awards at the Great American Beer Festival, North American Beer Awards and Los Angeles International Beer Competition.

Farm & Craft

4302 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Brunch buddies at Farm and Craft.

Farm & Craft in Scottsdale not only offers healthy sustainable food for humans, it also offers it for dogs. Their menu features a Dog Bowl with all natural grilled chicken and healthy grains. They also make sure the dogs are hydrated with refreshing ice water and free refills. The patio also features misters to keep your furry friends cool in the warmer months.

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale

Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner, the mid-century modern patio at ZuZu is open to all dogs, and each pup will receive a water bowl to stay hydrated during their visit. Just a few of the popular brunch menu items to enjoy include Green Chile Pork Arrepas with a sunny up egg, pickled onion and cherry tomato relish, grilled jalapeño, cotija cheese and cilantro or, if you have a sweet tooth, the Cereal Milk Stuffed French Toast includes pastry cream, fruit loop milk-crumb, maple syrup, and whipped cream.

The Farm at South Mountain

6106 S. 32nd St., Phoenix

Lounging at the Farm at South Mountain.

The Farm at South Mountain has two dog-friendly patios: Morning Glory Café and The Farm Kitchen. A signature Arizona breakfast spot, Morning Glory Café serves house baked muffins and pastries, locally made sausages, seasonal omelets and more. It’s bike and pet friendly. The Farm Kitchen is the original restaurant at The Farm property. With their walk-up counter, you can choose from an assortment of delicious sandwiches, fresh soups, seasonal salads and made-from-scratch baked goods. Don’t forget to ask about a variety of lawn games available at The Farm Kitchen pick-up window for customers to enjoy.

Red’s Bar & Grill at The Wigwam

415 N. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park

The Wigwam resort has its very own on-property furry friend, Archie Von Wigwam, and welcomes pets to join Archie on the new pet-friendly patio and Bark Bites menu at Red’s Bar & Grill, which offers a delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner destination overlooking the elegant, arched palms and rolling greens of the historic Gold and Blue golf courses.