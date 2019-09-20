Culture trip: Meet Ryan Hill of MOCA Tucson

By Tom Reardon. October 2019 Issue.

Ryan Hill of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Tucson is a man on a bit of a mission. As the deputy director of the museum, his role is to continually seek out that which will bring thought provoking beauty to the twenty-two-year-old paean to all things contemporary art in the Old Pueblo.

As MOCA leans into the back nine of 2019, the museum continues to be a leader in Tucson for both art education and inclusiveness. After moving from an old HazMat building on Toole Avenue to it’s current digs in a former fire station on Church Avenue (265 South Church Avenue, to be exact), MOCA is host to programs like “Stay Gold” on Tuesday nights which invites LGBTQIA+ individuals ages 13-99 to create art while discussing contemporary themes together and all levels of art experience and knowledge are welcome. Recurring programs such as Stay Gold are provided free to the community through an extensive grant program and are also complimented by an array of new programs each month.

Art by J. Eric Simpson and Caleb Lightfoot from the current exhibition Groping in the Dark.

For Hill, 56, who moved to Tucson in July of 2018 with his husband of six years, rock and roll guitarist and scene maker Kid Congo Powers (who was featured in the June issue of Echo), the lack of an executive director at MOCA has not impeded his role in the least. As a longtime museum professional who has worked the Guggenheim in New York City, the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., and the Yale University Art Gallery, Hill has embraced the opportunity work with his team at MOCA to build an enticing upcoming calendar of events, as well as an equally exciting artist-in-residence program that promises to benefit MOCA, art in Tucson, and Arizona as a whole. The future is bright for both Hill, who is also an artist himself, and MOCA.

We caught up with Hill via phone while he was working on a Sunday afternoon in early September to talk about his move to Tucson, his art, and life at MOCA. Here’s what he had to say:

Ryan Hill, MOCA’s Deputy Director.

Echo: So, you and Kid moved to Tucson about a year ago?

Ryan Hill: Let’s see, we moved here on July 5th of last year, so it’s been a little over a year. My sister and my parents live here, and they’ve been here for 20 years. We (Powers and Hill) grew up in that Los Angeles but my parents retired out here so, when they moved out here, it meant that every holiday I would come out and visit them. So, I got to know Tucson through visiting my folks.

Where had you been prior?

I was on the east coast for a long time working in different museums. I first moved out to work at the Guggenheim and then after that I worked for the Smithsonian for about 10 years. Then I worked at Yale (University) for three years. After that I thought, “Okay, you know, my parents are getting older and maybe it’s time to move back west.” Kid was cool with that and we decided to make the move.

That’s a big change from working at Yale.

We were in New Haven, Connecticut. So, it’s like the exact opposite of what it’s like here.

You can always go to the top of Mount Lemmon to get something a little similar weather-wise. Did you fall in love with Tucson while on those holiday visits?

Yeah, I think, I think that’s true. I always liked coming here and it was very different from the east coast. Tucson is more relaxed and a lot more lowkey. The sky is a lot bigger and nature is a more of a priority here. You’re around nature more and you’re going to be integrated into it. Where before, when we were kind of more in these big city environments, you just never thought about it.

I think we were really excited for the change and I was excited to be close to my family. We were both really open to it and I know that Kid usually is good with moving anywhere. There is a great music community here, so he’s was excited about that and we’re both closer to our families in that way too.

You’ve been working in museums for years. I’m assuming you have an art background

I have a master’s in film history and theory from UCLA. I went to UC (University of California) Santa Cruz as an art major and got my undergrad there but I also got really into film during that time. Then I followed a professor to UCLA, and I got my master’s. After about three years of kind of tooling around, I decided that I really needed to focus, not as much on film, but more on my own artwork. So, then I went to California Institute of the Arts and I got a Master of Fine Art there.

What is your medium? What kind of work do you like to do when you’re working on your own stuff?

So, when I went the Institute of the Arts, I was a painter, but I got less interested in what you might call the monumentalism of painting. There’s a lot of historical baggage around painting and it’s … it can feel very limited in a certain sort of way because people come at painting of certain expectations. So, I like taking the casualness of drawing and kind of working on a bigger scale. I do these large drawings or site-specific drawing installations.

What do you draw your inspiration from, typically?

The way I’ve been working in the past, I’m inspired by images from web searches and then that kind of becomes a way of generating a series of work. It’s kind of like how when you do a Google search, depending on the keywords you type in, you can go in a lot of different directions, so I just allow myself to go into all those directions.

I amass a bunch of images based on those searches, and then I start to kind of either combine them or treat them separately then I put them around people more atmospherically and architecturally, so you’re kind of in the search. I develop a show based on drawings that help people make connections, or unusual connections between those drawings.

Oh wow. How long have you been working this way?

I’ve been working that way since 2007. I have a gallery in (Washington) D.C. that I started working with about 10 years ago or so. Since moving here (to Tucson), I’m working a bit more with abstraction during this last year. I spend a lot of time on Instagram, so I’m consuming images so much.

It’s interesting to me that you like the people who are experiencing your art to feel like they are in the Google search. That seems very similar to the work you do at MOCA with setting up installations for other artists. Does that make sense to you?

Yeah, I think whenever I get a chance to do an installation, that’s the other thing I think about. People who are installation artists, they’re a little bit like architects.

I think people come to museums for all kinds of reasons. Part of it is the architecture and being in an environment that’s different from their home or the supermarket or the department store. They want to be in what some people call a sacred space. I don’t think the museums are sacred because that’s kind of a puritanical way of thinking about it, but I do think that there are spaces that allow people to reflect or enjoy a new framework that they’re not used to.

Museums, especially, are carriers of history and culture so they’re super loaded spaces where people go and they may not even be conscious of that, but they’re kind of absorbing cultural biases when they’re in the space and they’re absorbing late 19th century ideas about how reality is organized. So, for me, I’ve been in these spaces for a good 25 years and so there’s a part of me that also wants to challenge the way people think about it.

Absher/Rejoice! installation performance by Sara Bahermez.

Especially as a queer person, after a while, what’s considered naturally normal for most people you start to go, “Wait a second, my experience isn’t that.” And then when you talk to people who aren’t clear or who don’t identify as queer, they have those feelings too. So, for me, it’s really about creating an environment with a certain amount of sense of humor about itself. What’s great about it, and one of the reasons why I’m working at MOCA, is that the space doesn’t have a collection, so you don’t have to be anchored to ideas of what taste is. It can always be changing with every exhibition.