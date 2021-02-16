Community Tire’s CEO Howard Fleischmann celebrates 30 years in business with a new charitable endeavor

Family-owned and operated businesses often come and go, but for three decades, Howard Fleischmann, CEO of Community Tire Pros & Auto Repair, has dedicated himself to keeping Arizonans safe on the roads.

This year, he is celebrating 30 years in business and thanking customers for their support with raffles, discounts, and donations to a local animal shelter.

Since 1991, Fleischmann and his employees have prioritized customers and being an integral part of the local community as the cornerstone of the business. As the Valley of the Sun grew, so did Community Tire Pros & Auto Repair. With six locations across the state now, Fleischmann, and his team strive to provide good, honest, and affordable service to every customer that walks through the doors. That — and a highly skilled team of mechanics — is the recipe for success.

“As a small business owner, knowing your neighbors, celebrating their wins, and being a shoulder to lean on when times get tough is what it’s all about,” said Fleischmann. “Being an active member of the community is what inspires me to get up every day. I try to make the world a better place in everything I do — both professionally and personally.”

To commemorate the 30th anniversary, Community Tire Pros & Auto Repair forged a relationship with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) to create Community Tire Cares. Throughout 2021, Fleischmann and his company will cover adoption fees for the first 10 long-term shelter and special needs pets from MCACC’s monthly adoption events. Sponsored pets will be featured on the company’s website, in-store waiting room monitors, and on social media.

“Last year was very challenging for businesses of all sizes but, it was also an opportunity to take inventory about what’s important and search for ways to give back in the communities where we live and work,” said Fleischmann.

“In 2020, we realized pet adoptions were down because of COVID-19, so we searched for ways that we could be a solution to this problem. My wife and I love animals so we are hopeful that Community Tire Cares will inspire families to open their homes to a pet who can provide a sense of comfort and support during these trying times.”

The Fleischmanns

Community Tire Pros & Auto Repair is also offering celebratory discounts to thank customers for being the driving force behind the company’s success with several special offers, including repair discounts for first-time customers, and swag and raffles throughout the year. Raffle prizes include gift cards to local restaurants as an effort to support the hospitality industry.

In addition to running his businesses, Fleischmann dedicates time to countless non-profit groups in the Valley. He sits on the Board of NARPRO and EAGP and is a diversity champion for the LGBTQ community, even being honored by Phoenix Pride for his tireless efforts.

Howard strives to change the reputation of auto repair professionals and his company has won awards for good stewardship including the BBB Business Ethics Award, W.P. Carey’s Spirit of Enterprise Award, and the Phoenix Chamber’s Business of the Year Impact Award.

For more information about Community Tire Pros & Auto Repair and its 30th-anniversary specials, visit communitytirepros.com/