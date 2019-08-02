Colby explores the fate of Nintendo’s Switch console

With the Nintendo PlayStation 5 and a new Microsoft game console on the way, Nintendo could be in trouble.

With two brand new consoles coming by the end of 2020, Nintendo’s little-Switch-that-could is facing an uphill battle.

Sure, the Switch is already doing fine being underpowered compared to the two other consoles on the market, but when the next generation comes around, ports to the Switch are going to be much harder to make happen. Sony and Microsoft’s new systems are going to be incredibly powerful, how can Nintendo manage to compete against ray tracing (yeah, I have no idea what it means either)? In actuality, it might not be so difficult.

It is likely that some sort of a Switch 2 system will come into play around 2023 or 2024. Until then though, Nintendo is going to have to make the Switch still look like an attractive system next to the other two systems on store shelves.

The main strategy that Nintendo is already employing is making sure that Switches sell before the arrival of these consoles. Thus, when developers look at what system they should be developing for, Nintendo will have the lion’s share of the market.

Owning a Switch gives developers a reason to make games for it. While much of the Switch’s success is owed to its first-party line-up, third party support is essential in making sure that any given console has a steady stream of games coming to it. If you don’t have games, no one wants your system (hey there, Wii U).

Nintendo is making sure that these consoles continue to sell through huge exclusive titles and hardware revisions. Pokémon Sword and Shield will be the big 2019 holiday games for the system, everyone needs to get their hands on the brand new Pokémon games. With other exclusives such as Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the way, the Switch is in no way lacking in big releases. From there, you have hardware revisions.

The $200 priced Switch Lite is a great entry point for younger gamers and is a much easier sell to parents than the $300 base model.

It is likely that we will see some sort of a pro upgrade by the time 2020 comes around that will make current Switch owners upgrade, while also appealing to a new group of hardcore gamers that might have not yet adopted the Switch. Through these two methods, Switches continue to fly off the shelves.

Making sure that Switches sell now will contribute to the system’s success in the future. Big games and hardware revisions push units. In turn, developers make more games for the Switch. And you know what that means, more units are sold. Nintendo is already on an upward trajectory with the Switch. As long as they continue to do what they’re doing, this trend will continue.

While the new consoles will be hard to compete with, they could easily end up as only a bump in the road of Nintendo’s path to success.

