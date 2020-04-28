Colby battles COVID-19-related boredom

By Colby Tortorici

So, is anyone else bored?

I know I am.

I’ve done nothing but sit around and (virtually) go to school, work, and then play video games for the rest of my days. There’s also usually a little splash of me forcing myself to work out in there too.

It’s getting … a little boring.

Of course, being mad that COVID-19 is making my life boring is about the most privileged thing that I could say in a time like this, so let’s make a positive out of it.

We all have things that we say we’re going to do. That show we promise our friends we’re going to watch, The Handmaid’s Tale that you keep promising your mom is on your watch list. We all have them. Well, you don’t have any excuse, time to get to it. Beyond that, there are probably a ton of things that you want to do but have never gotten around to. Well, now is the time.

Free time is the thing that we now all have too much of. It’s time to start using it to really get something done. For example, I’ve always really wanted to start reading comic books, I think that the worlds that they build are incredibly intricate and interesting, and I’d like to see if that’s a world that I would like to become a part of. Well, I’ve pledged to myself that I will read one by the end of this week.

Take a dive, do something that you’ve wanted to do. There’s no better time than the present, huh?

Now, this article might sound kind of dumb when you realize the fact that “do something that you’ve wanted to do” is basically limited to indoor-only events, mainly television-based, but that is not the point at all, how dare you?

The point is that we all need to start doing things that we’ve wanted to or promised others that we were going to do, because literally what else are you going to do? Twitter can only supply so many hours of entertainment.

Despite the fact that it seems as if the government wants to get the country open as soon as possible, the fact of the matter is that we probably need to stay inside for a few more weeks, at the least. So continue to take advantage of this time while you still have it.

Eventually, things are going to go back to normal. Everyone is going to be back in their jobs and school, wishing that they had more free time to do the things that they want to.

The clock is ticking. Try to do one new thing that you want to do (or that you’ve promised someone else that you’re going to do) every week. Hey, even if you don’t like it, at the very least it will spice up this quarantine that seems like it’s never going to end.

Beyond comics, I’m hoping to pick up a new skill that I could really use. I literally cannot cook, I am a full-grown adult that is also an infant. I very recently learned how to make guacamole (I know, look, baby steps), next up on the plate (ha) is omelets. Pray for the poor eggs that I am about to decimate.

Take advantage of the very few and very small positives that COVID-19 is supplying (besides the fact that it’s doing its best to fix decades of humans destroying the planet), you have to find the positives where you can.

