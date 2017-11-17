At The Box Office| December 2017

By James Fanizza, December 2017 Issue

The Shape of Water



In Theaters Dec. 8 | R | 119 Minutes | Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

The master of romantic horror is back with an other-worldly fairy tale, set in Baltimore in 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa Esposito (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda Fuller (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Written and directed by Guillermo Del Toro, and featuring exciting performances by Hawkins and Spencer (and Richard Jenkins as a gay scientist), The Shape of Water is a genre-bending movie about loving otherness and overcoming loneliness, which just also happens to be about a creepy-looking water monster.

I, Tonya

In Theaters Dec. 8 | R | 119 Minutes | Biography, Drama, Sport

The shocking truth behind the tabloid story of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding comes to light in this film written by Steven Rogers and directed by Craig Gillespie. Harding made headlines in the ’90s not because of her impressive skating abilities, but rather because of her connection to the attack on her skating rival Nancy Kerrigan (played by Caitlin Carver). Generating lots of Oscar buzz for Margot Robie’s impressive performance, this dark comedy attempts to humanize Harding and showcase the troubled woman underneath.

Ferdinand

In Theaters Dec. 15 | PG | 106 Minutes | Adventure, Comedy

Directed by Carlos Saldanha, this film is the latest adaptation of the classic story of a Spanish bull with a big heart. Based on the book by Munro Leaf, the plot line follows Ferdinand as he is mistaken for a dangerous beast, captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team of loveable creatures on the ultimate adventure. Starring the voices of Kate McKinnon and John Cena, Ferdinand heartwarming and hilarious choice for all this holiday season.

Pitch Perfect 3



In Theaters Dec. 22 | PG-13 | Comedy, Music

Everyone’s favorite movie about an acapella group’s rise to fame is back with its third and (maybe?) final installment. The girls are now graduated, out in the workforce and, obviously, they hate it. So, they rally the gang back together to compete in the overseas USO tour. At the very least, Last Call Pitches promises catchy songs and genuinely funny moments delivered by Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks and company– not to mention the unabashed lesbian theme. Franchise newcomers include Ruby Rose, Trinidad James and John Lithgow.