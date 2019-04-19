Blinded By Her Light: Agnes Pelton at the Phoenix Art Museum

By Ashley Naftule, May 2019 issue.

The first time I saw Agnes Pelton’s artwork, I thought of Kirlian photography.

Sometimes described as spirit photography, this process uses photographic techniques to capture electrical coronal discharges on film. Kirlian photos are striking images: Human bodies and objects wreathed with glowing, electrical fire. No wonder people used to think those images were snapshots of auras — the energy coursing through these images looks like a soul stretching out in all different directions, probing for a way out of its fleshy cage.

Agnes Pelton, Messengers, 1932. Oil on canvas. Collection of Phoenix Art Museum; Gift of The Melody S. Robidoux Foundation.

Pelton’s modernist paintings share a similar luminous intensity. Consider Winter (Invierno), 1933: Pelton crafts a desert landscape with a giant pink sun shaped like an egg rising in the background. The sun emerges out of a bed of clouds, pushing up and out like a baby’s crowning head. The most striking thing about the painting is the brightness of it: it seems as though the canvas is suffused with light. The sun-egg is so pink and vivid it wouldn’t be hard to imagine plucking it out of its frame and hiding it somewhere for kids to find around Easter time.

Agnes Pelton, Orbits, 1934. Oil on canvas. Collection of Oakland Museum of California, Gift of Concours d’Antiques, the Art Guild of the Oakland Museum of California.

Winter (Invierno), 1933 is just one of many paintings on display at the Phoenix Art Museum’s Steele Gallery as part of Agnes Pelton: Desert Transcendentalist. A sprawling show that serves as both an introduction to and overview of her work, Desert Transcendentalist is the first exhibition dedicated to Pelton’s art in 24 years. An artist who was once so obscure that collectors could buy up her work at yard sales for pocket change, Pelton’s profile as a true American original has risen over the last few decades.

Agnes Pelton, Fires in Space, 1933. Oil on canvas. Courtesy of Michael Rosenfeld Gallery LLC, New York, NY.

Looking at the paintings on view at Desert Transcendentalist, I was struck by the lack of figurative forms. Only a small handful of pictures depict recognizable human being; the most memorable one being The Being: A Transcendental Vision, which depicts a Buddha figure who look likes like a humanoid red crayon.

Agnes Pelton, Prelude, 1943. Oil on canvas. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; The Hayden Collection – Charles Henry Hayden Fund and Tompkins Collection – Arthur Gordan Tompkins Fund. © 2018 Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

The true subjects of Pelton’s work are radiant abstractions: suns that look like eggs or radioactive pearls, fires bursting in space, feathered wings floating in the sky, vases overflowing with gusts of wind. Often times her paintings look like what would happen if the insides of a lava lamp manifested itself in the air.

One of the things that the Phoenix Art Museum’s exhibit does well is offer a lot of context about Pelton’s life and interests. Her intense interest in spirituality and the occult is spotlighted by a glass case containing books that influenced her: tomes by Manly P. Hall, H.P. Blavatsky, Annie Besant, and C.W. Leadbetter. A “Chronology of Painting” timeline decorates the walls of the gallery, laying out a history of her evolution as an artist. We also get to see how Pelton changed over the years, with representative images of her work at the time and photos of her dotting the timeline.

Following the timeline as it snakes around the room, it lays out most of the essential details of her life. Her childhood in Europe (born in Germany, raised for a time in Switzerland), her education in New York, her participation with Walt Kuhn in the 1913 Armory Show, and (most significantly) her journeys out west, where she found herself and her creative vision in places like Taos, New Mexico, and Cathedral City, California. It’s in these places where her love of astrology, yoga, and Theosophy would fully flower, leading her to create her gorgeous abstractions.

Pelton also wrote poetry. One of the more fun aspects of Desert Transcendentalist is how it pairs her written work with her visuals. Her writing matches the tone of her artwork: ecstatic, light, and mysterious.

While the timeline and information on display at the exhibition paint a pretty clear picture of Pelton, one odd omission is her sexuality. While Pelton’s lesbian identity doesn’t make itself noticeably visible in her work, it does help offer some additional context about the way she lived her life as an unapologetic, committed outsider. Growing up in an era where being out could carry immense consequences, one wonders if Pelton’s yearning for transcendence, for the power of spirit to go beyond flesh and material things, wasn’t also connected to this in some way. When you have to deal with everyone else’s shit all the time, the appeal of rising above it all to a place where nothing sticks to you must be pretty powerful.

It’s also interesting to note how renewed interest in Pelton’s work parallels the growing respectability and interest people have in New Age music. Once mocked for being a cheesy repository of chime sounds and sub-Tangerine Dream synth music, over the last few years the entire genre has had a major critical reappraisal. Labels like Light In The Attic and Numero are reissuing seminal New Age recordings; artists like Laraaji and Don Slepian are becoming name-drop-able influences.

Her work is the visual equivalent of the best elements of New Age music: The play of light and subtle movements in space; the feeling of serenity radiating out from the center of her pictures; the feeling that there are vast reservoirs of feeling and meaning bubbling just under the surface of her images.

Looking at Pelton paintings like Fires in Space (whose bursts of flame look like cactus blooms opening during an eclipse), I can’t shake the idea of Kirlian photography out of my head. For a woman who spent much of her life reading about thoughtforms and astral bodies, it’s no surprise that her work has an out of body quality. It’s like Pelton could look into the desert, into flowers and stars and dust devils, and see the spiritual energy animating them. Like a glassblower, she pulls the secret fire inside her subjects out and uses them to shape crystalline forms.

It’s easy to think that the show’s title refers to Pelton transcending: her transcendence from flesh to spirit, from anonymity to art legend. But it’s really the desert itself that transcends in her work, shifting from dust and dirt to pastel halos and rainbows arcing up towards the darkness of space.

Agnes Pelton: Desert Transcendentalist is on view at the Phoenix Art Museum until September 8, 2019.

