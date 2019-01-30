Bill Introduced in Arizona Legislature to Ban Conversion Therapy

A new bill, SB1047 was recently introduced at the Arizona State Legislature. The bill would make it “an act of unprofessional conduct for a psychotherapist” to provide conversion therapy for any person under 18 years of age. The definition of “Conversion Therapy” as stated in the bill “means any practice or treatment that seeks to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a person”.

The bill has had its second reading, and was assigned to the Rules and Judicial Senate Committees, no votes have been taken.

CLICK HERE to read the current version of the bill.