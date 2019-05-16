Avengers: Endgame — A very Colby review

You’ve seen enough reviews of Avengers: Endgame at this point, so today you’ll be getting my patented Kind-of Review.

In my absolutely groundbreaking Kind-of Review, I’m just going to be talking about Avengers: Endgame very loosely. I’ll be saying one scene or aspect of the movie that I enjoyed, followed up by one I disliked. I’ll end on a bad note because I am a negative Nancy here. The piece will be spoiler-filled, you’ve been warned. Let’s jump into it.

To begin, Captain Marvel bustin’ in and taking names literally 30 seconds into the movie was awesome. She immediately mobilized the team and was an absolute lesbian icon with that new hairdo. Also, that final battle would have been unwinnable without her. She pulled that purple idiot’s fingers apart to stop him from snapping, took a headbutt without so much as blinking, split an entire ship in half by just going through it, and the only way Thanos could stop her was by taking out one of the stones to blast her directly in the face with it. She is the most powerful Avenger. I would do anything for her.

On the topic of women with formidable power, can we talk about Black Widow in this movie? She had some great moments and an overall powerful arc, but after her death, there was just … nothing. Tony had an entire funeral (as he deserved) and she got just a few mentions? I hope she got some sort of a funeral off-screen, as she has done far more for the Avengers than they deserve from her.

On the topic of women with formidable power, can we talk about that scene where literally all the female Avengers band together to protect their child, Peter Parker? Y E S. That scene was ferocious — honestly one of the best points of the entire film for me. Just seeing a number of women killing it on the screen together and in a superhero movie? Iconic! Even Mantis is running in there! What is she gonna do, put one person to sleep? I love her.

Hawkeye is boring.

These ten seconds: “Hi, I’m Peter Parker.” “Hi, Peter Parker.”

Am I supposed to believe that everyone in Peter’s School was snapped away? That entire school is full and no one seems even the least bit confused.

A few little things I loved: Scarlet Witch as a character in general, but also the iconic line, “You will.” Nebula screaming 90% of the entire time she is on screen in any movie is always a highlight for me. She’s so angry 1000% of the time. Ant-Man. Professor Hulk. There’s just so much to stan. Also, the flashback scenes were total fan-service but done very well.

And finally, the last part of this movie that I disliked is that we are never going to see America’s ass again. What did we do to deserve such pain?

If you couldn’t tell, I really loved this movie. There were a few sticking points for me, but it is a great film overall. The three-hour runtime was completely justified, and just seeing a crossover event on this scale, two years in a row is simply astounding. As with all the Avengers films, seeing all of these characters interact and work together is always a fun time. The chemistry is palpable between all of them.

Avengers: Endgame managed to bring the laughs, the tears, and the applause, and is absolutely one of the peak moments of the entire MCU. Phase 4 is going to be a completely new chapter in the Marvel Studios story, but with their track record, I can’t wait to see what’s next.

