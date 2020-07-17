AT THE BOX OFFICE

By Tuesday Mahrle, August 2020 Issue.

If one thing is for certain, animals are better than most people.

In honor of Echo’s Pet Issue, I present my choices for the best animal films that movie lovers can watch on streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus.

Netflix

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Premiered in 2019 | PG | 86 minutes | Amination, Comedy



What do your pets do when you aren’t home? According to The Secret Life of Pets 2, they have a lot of fun and adventure. While seeing the first Secret Life is not necessary, the movie continues the story of Max and his pet friends.

Honorable mentions:

The Champions

Stuart Little

Hulu

Megan Leavey

Premiered 2017 | PG-13 | 116 minutes | Biography, War



Based on the true story of Megan Leavey, a young female marine, and her combat dog Rex. The movie follows both Megan and Rex in their two deployments in Iraq. Both ultimately saved many lives during the service.

Honorable mentions:

Honeyland

March of the Penguins

Amazon Prime

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Premiered in 2009 | G | 93 minutes | Drama, Family



Get the tissues ready, this story is about loyalty and friendships that last a lifetime. Based on a true story starring Richard Gere and Joan Allen, a professor is greeted by his Akita every day when the train arrives. When the professor suffers heart failure, the dog faithfully waits daily for his owner to come home.

Honorable mentions:

Lady and the Tramp

Isle of Dogs

Disney Plus

Dumbo

Premiered 2019 | PG | 112 minutes | Adventure, Family

Tim Burton’s adaptation is a live-action reimaging of Disney’s original 1941 film. A young elephant with oversized ears helps save a struggling circus. As the handlers require more and more dangerous acts from Dumbo, they order Dumbo’s mother to be killed to avoid distraction. The circus performers band together to break out Dumbo and his mom and discover secrets about the circus in the process.

Honorable mentions:

Turner and Hooch

A Goofy Movie